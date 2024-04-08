The operatives of the FCT police command have arrested a suspected armed robber, Chukwuemeka Oputa a.k.a Pounds and Dollar, and four members of his gang over a series of armed robberies in the territory.

The spokesperson for the command, Josephine Adeh, a superintendent of police, said this in a statement on Monday.

She said the arrest of Mr Oputa, a 38 years old native of Njaaba in Imo State on 4 April, was consequent upon the apprehension of one Moses Hassan, a native of Idda, Kogi State, who is a cultist and member of the armed robbery gang.

Mr Hassan was apprehended on 14 February.

Ms Adeh said the investigation subsequently led police operatives to the arrest of other three gang members, namely Praise Etta (30), Rafael Dav a.k.a Raffy, (28) and Thomas Akange (38).

The police spokesperson said the suspects have since confessed to being involved in offences as well as their membership of a cult group.

“Investigation subsequently led police operatives to the arrest of three other gang members, namely: Praise Etta, 30 years ‘old, of Etung, Cross River State; Rafael Dav A.K.A. Raffy, 28 years old, of Guma, Benue State; and Thomas Akange, 38 years ‘old, of Markudi, Benue State.

“All the suspects have since confessed to being involved in a series of armed robberies and other heinous crimes in FCT and are also members of a confraternity cult group called Vikings,” the statement said.

Ms Adeh also said several exhibits, such as four locally fabricated AK47 rifles, three locally made rifles using cartridges, an English pistol, one locally made pistol, a Dane gun, and three (3) AK47 ammunitions, a 5.56mm assault ammunition, and an empty cartridge, were recovered from the suspects.

Read the full statement below

While effort is on top gear to recover other exhibits in possession of the suspects, the Commissioner of Police FCT, CP Benneth C. Igweh, psc, mni, wishes to reiterate his unflinching commitment to making FCT inhabitable for criminals. He also urges residents to be vigilant and to always take advantage of the Police emergency lines to report suspicious activities through: 08032003913, 08028940883, 08061581938, 07057337653 PCB: 09022222352, CRU: 08107314192

