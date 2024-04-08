The Islamic festival, Eid-el-Fitri, will be celebrated on Wednesday in Saudi Arabia, UAE and Qatar following the non-sighting of the crescent moon on Monday.

The Saudi Supreme Court declared Tuesday as the final day of Ramadan and Wednesday as Eid-el-Fitri, Al-Arabiya reported. Authorities in the UAE and Qatar also made similar pronouncements.

In Nigeria, millions of Muslims, as of the time of this report, still await an announcement by the Sultan of Sokoto, Saad Abubakar, who heads the Nigeria Supreme Council of Islamic Affairs.

The Sultan had asked Muslims to look out for the new moon of Shawwal on Monday evening.

The sighting of the new moon will mark the end of the Islamic month of Ramadan and the start of the new Islamic month of Shawwal.

During Ramadan, adult and healthy Muslims fast from dawn to dusk, during which they abstain from eating and drinking.

