Nigerian Muslims will continue their fast on Tuesday to complete 30 days of Ramadan after the Sultan of Sokoto announced that the new moon for the month of Shawwal was not sighted.

The Sultan of Sokoto, Saad Abubakar, who also heads the Nigeria Supreme Council of Islamic Affairs, also announced that the Eid-el-Fitr celebration will be on Wednesday.

The decision followed the report of National Moon Sighting Committees across the country, according to a statement signed by the Chairman, Advisory Committee on Religious Affairs to the Sultanate Council, Sambo Junaidu.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that Saudi Arabia, UAE and Qatar had earlier declared that Ramadan continues on Tuesday and the Eid-el-Fitri is on Wednesday.

READ ALSO: Tinubu hosts cabinet members to Ramadan meal

The Nigerian government had earlier declared Tuesday and Wednesday public holidays for the Eid-el-Fitri festival.

The Eid-el-Fitri is celebrated by Muslims worldwide to mark the end of Ramadan, an Islamic month during which Muslims fast from dawn to dusk.

BELOW IS THE FULL STATEMENT BY THE NSCIA

NSCIA/HQ/PRS/067 Date: 29th Ramadan 1445 AH

8th April 2024

SHAWWAL 1445 AH PRESS RELEASE

The Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) – under the leadership of its President-General and Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence, Alh. Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, CFR, mni – wishes to inform the Nigerian Muslim Ummah that there was no positive report of the sighting of the crescent of Shawwal 1445 AH on the 29th of Ramadan 1445 AH.

Consequently, Ramadan fast will continue tomorrow Tuesday, 9th April 2024 as the 30th day of Ramadan. Therefore, Wednesday, 10th April 2024 is hereby declared as the 1st day of Shawwal 1445 AH and the day of Eid-el-fitri.

The Council prays that Almighty Allah accept our fasting and other virtuous acts in Ramadan and grant us all peaceful and blissful Eid-el Fitr celebrations.

Wassalamu alaikum wa-Rahmatullah.

Signed.

Prof. Salisu Shehu

Deputy Secretary-General,

Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

