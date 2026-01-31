PREMIUM TIMES has obtained exclusive details of arms, ammunition, vehicles and cash recovered from military officers and civilians suspected of plotting to overthrow President Bola Tinubu’s government last year.

An inter-agency probe panel, constituted by the government and led by the Chief of Defence Intelligence, Emmanuel Undiandeye, a lieutenant general, has concluded its investigation into the failed coup attempt. Its findings revealed an elaborate scheme and persons involved in reconnaissance, funding, and propaganda operations.

Our sources confirmed that investigators recovered two gun trucks, anti-aircraft (AA) guns, PKT guns, RPG bombs, AK-47 rifles, ammunition and tactical gear from a lieutenant colonel attached to the army’s 130 Battalion.

In addition to the weapons and ammunition traced to the suspects, investigators seized four Toyota Hilux trucks, one Toyota Prado SUV, two Toyota saloon cars, and 32 Volkswagen Golf vehicles allegedly procured for covert operations.

Investigators found that the vehicles were acquired for movements to gather intelligence and enable discreet access to sensitive locations, including airports and other strategic facilities.

“The cars were used to move operatives around without attracting attention and to conduct reconnaissance activities linked to the plot,” one source said.

The investigation also identified retired Major General Adamu as one of the key figures connected to the network. He remains at large, alongside three other suspects.

Intelligence sources disclosed that one of the fleeing suspects was tracked to a country in Southern America, although his exact location remained undisclosed for security reasons.

Multiple security agencies are now working together to dismantle the remaining cells linked to the plot, with ongoing surveillance and cross-border intelligence coordination.

Our sources said authorities are awaiting presidential approval to formally announce a court-martial to try the soldiers involved.

PREMIUM TIMES had reported that 16 military officers were initially arrested for direct participation, but the constitution of a special investigative panel, led by General Undiandeye, later led to additional arrests.

“At least 25 military officers and personnel are expected to face trial in connection with the coup attempt,” one source familiar with the investigation said.

An unspecified number of civilians are currently in custody, being held and investigated by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the State Security Service (SSS) for alleged roles in financing, logistics, and coordination.

Sylva, retired general, accused of bankrolling coup plot’

A former governor, Timipre Sylva, who served as Minister of State for Petroleum Resources under former President Muhammadu Buhari, has been accused of bankrolling the coup plotters and remains at large.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that Mr Sylva allegedly transferred almost N1 billion in multiple tranches to three separate bank accounts operated by a Bureau De Change operator to fund the conspiracy.

The coup was initially scheduled for 29 May 2023, during the presidential inauguration, when power was handed over from Mr Buhari to Mr Tinubu. However, the plan was suspended due to insufficient funds and inadequate logistical arrangements, sources said.

The conspirators reactivated their plans in 2024 after raising some funds, investigators found.

In an earlier report, sources with direct knowledge of the investigation told PREMIUM TIMES that the plotters marked several top government officials for assassination, including President Tinubu, Vice President Kashim Shettima, Senate President Godswill Akpabio, and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas.

Further investigation has now revealed that the conspirators also targeted the service chiefs and the Commander of the Guards Brigade for assassination.

“There are other people targeted, but those are the key targets,” one source said.

Some officers were assigned to seize control of the Presidential Villa, Niger Barracks, the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) Complex, and Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja.

The plotters also planned to detain senior military officers, including the service chiefs. “They did not want to kill them,” one source added.

According to multiple sources, the conspirators intended to assassinate the political leaders simultaneously.

“They were waiting for a day when all of them would be in the country,” one official said. “Wherever they were, they would be assassinated.”

The sources said the plotters relied on informants within the Presidential Villa and around the officials slated for elimination.

“They have people inside the Villa who monitor the movements of these officials,” one source said. “The plan was to kill them at the same time and install a military government.”

Coup investigation report transmitted

On Monday, the Defence Headquarters announced that the investigation had been completed and forwarded to “appropriate superior authority in line with extant regulations.”

The military disclosed that the findings identified “several officers with allegations of plotting to overthrow the government,” describing such conduct as “inconsistent with the ethics, values and professional standards required of members of the Armed Forces of Nigeria.”

The suspects were captured in a covert intelligence operation coordinated by the Army Headquarters and the SSS.