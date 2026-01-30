The people allegedly plotting a coup against the Bola Tinubu administration purchased 32 Volkswagen Golf and SUV vehicles to aid their covert operations, PREMIUM TIMES can authoritatively report.

Security sources with direct knowledge of the matter told this newspaper that military investigators obtained evidence of the purchases.

Investigators found that the vehicles were procured to disguise movements, gather intelligence, and enable discreet access to sensitive locations, including airports and other public facilities across strategic points.

The cars were allegedly used to move operatives around without attracting attention and to conduct reconnaissance activities linked to the plot.

One of our sources said documentary records of the purchases, including receipts and transaction trails, were recovered during investigations and form part of the evidence being compiled against the suspects.

These records reportedly detail how the vehicles and other logistics were financed and distributed among operatives.

The investigation has also identified a retired major general, identified as Adamu, as one of the key figures connected to the network. He is said to have escaped arrest, while three other suspects remain on the run. Intelligence sources disclosed that one of the fleeing suspects was tracked to a country in South America, though his exact location has not been officially disclosed for security reasons.

Multiple security agencies are now working jointly to dismantle the remaining cells linked to the plot, with surveillance and cross-border intelligence coordination ongoing.

Meanwhile, preparations for prosecution are advancing. Sources within the defence and security establishment said authorities are awaiting presidential approval to formally constitute a court-martial panel to try the soldiers involved.

“[At least] 25 military officers and personnel are expected to face trial in connection with the coup attempt,” one source said.

In addition, an unspecified number of civilians are currently in custody, being held and investigated by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the State Security Services (SSS) for alleged roles in financing, logistics, and coordination.

Security officials say further arrests are likely as investigations continue, with more revelations expected on the structure, funding channels, and operational planning behind the failed coup plot.

Background

Last year in October, PREMIUM TIMES reported that 16 military officers were arrested for plotting a coup to oust the elected government.

The coup plotters led by Muhammed Ma’aji, a colonel, as documented in one of our reports on this matter, were targeting to kill President Bola Tinubu, Vice President Kashim Shettima, Senate President Godswill Akpabio, and other top government officials.

They also planned to arrest top military officers like Christopher Musa, the then Chief of Defence Staff (now Minister of Defence).

The plot, uncovered in late September 2025, culminated in the decision to cancel the Independence Day parade.

Military authorities initially refused to confirm the coup plot, saying the officers were arrested and detained for “indiscipline and breach of service regulations.”

In a statement issued on 4 October, the Defence Headquarters said preliminary findings suggested the officers’ grievances were linked to “career stagnation and failure in promotion examinations.”

After the failed coup attempt, President Tinubu sacked the service chiefs, retaining only Olufemi Oluyede and Emmanuel Undiandeye.

READ ALSO: FAAN launches electric transit services at Abuja airport

Mr Oluyede, who previously served as Chief of Army Staff, was elevated to Chief of Defence Staff, replacing Mr Musa, while Undiandeye remained in his role as Chief of Defence Intelligence.

Later, amid heightened tensions following claims by US President Donald Trump of a “Christian genocide,” Mr Musa was recalled and appointed Minister of Defence, replacing Muhammed Badaru, who stepped down citing health reasons.

On 26 January, the military finally admitted that there was a coup plot. It stated that indicted officers will be arraigned in court.