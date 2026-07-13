The Nigerian military says a preliminary forensic analysis identified three foreign terrorist facilitators, including a Palestinian and a Moroccan, as key figures behind a failed attack by Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) fighters on troops in Borno State.

This was disclosed in a statement issued by Mohammed Goni, the acting spokesperson for Operation Hadin Kai, a joint task force in the North-east.

Mr Goni, a Nigerian Army captain, said the identification of the foreign terrorist facilitators followed an attempted infiltration of troops’ position at Cross Kauwa in Kukawa Local Government Area on Saturday night, which soldiers of the task force repelled after what he described as a fierce gun battle.

He said forensic examination of a Sony camcorder recovered from a slain terrorist cameraman revealed that the failed operation was coordinated by four senior ISWAP commanders working alongside three foreign terrorist facilitators.

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According to Mr Goni, the foreign operatives include a Palestinian identified as Abu Ishaq, who is believed to serve as ISWAP’s overall trainer, a Moroccan identified as Abu Thaiba, described as a medical doctor embedded within the terrorist network, and another Arab operative whose identity has yet to be established.

Mr Goni said the findings reinforce intelligence assessments that ISWAP continues to receive external support, specialist expertise and transnational terrorist backing despite sustained counter-insurgency operations in the North-east.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that a joint operation involving Nigerian and United State troops targeted a terrorist enclave in Lake Chad basin in May, killing scores of ISWAP fighters, including a commander, Abubakar Mainok.

Despite that offensive which authorities in Nigeria and US said had denigrated ISWAP’s operational capabilities, the terror group continues to pose a threat.

Mr Goni said the Saturday attack occurred at about 10:20 p.m. on 11 July “when the terrorists attempted to exploit the cover of darkness to breach the troops’ location.”

He stated that troops, however, detected the movement early and responded with coordinated firepower, forcing the attackers to retreat after suffering heavy casualties.

The military spokesperson said intelligence suggests the insurgents intended to loot cholera medical supplies.

“The attempted looting further lends credence to recent intelligence reports of a cholera outbreak within terrorist enclaves, as well as reports of the execution of some affected members by the group,” he stated.

Following the gunfight, Mr Goni said troops conducted exploitation operations and recovered the Sony camcorder, terrorist uniforms, several rounds of PKT and 7.62 mm Special ammunition, and other combat equipment.

According to him, satellite imagery obtained after the firefight showed terrorists evacuating the bodies of some of their fighters during the withdrawal.

He said the imagery was corroborated by human intelligence sources indicating that the group suffered significant casualties, with many others sustaining gunshot wounds.

However, two soldiers were wounded during the exchange of fire and were evacuated by air for advanced medical treatment. The military spokesperson said both personnel remain in stable condition.

Mr Goni described the failed assault as another major setback for ISWAP, saying it reflects increasing pressure on the group and growing difficulty in carrying out coordinated attacks against military formations.