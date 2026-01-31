The Nigerian Army says troops of Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK), a joint task force, have killed a top commander of the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) and other insurgents in a series of coordinated operations across the North-east.

This was disclosed in a statement issued by the operation’s spokesperson, Sani Uba, on Saturday.

Mr Uba said military intelligence confirmed that Julaibib, a senior ISWAP commander operating within the Gujba axis of the Timbuktu Triangle, was killed during an encounter around Kimba in the Damboa Local Government Area of Borno State on 30 January.

“Further intelligence revealed that the elimination of the terrorist leader has thrown ISWAP elements in the area into disarray, with several fighters reportedly neutralised during the operation,” Mr Uba stated.

In a related operation, troops working with the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) ambushed insurgents between Ngazalgana and Lamusheri communities in Borno State, killing three terrorists and forcing others to flee with gunshot wounds.

Mr Uba said two AK-47 rifles were recovered from the scene.

On 29 January, troops “deployed in an ambush position” at Tsokorok in Gwoza Local Government Area also engaged fighters suspected to be either members of Boko Haram or ISWAP fighters, killing one terrorist and recovering two motorcycles.

Mr Uba said there were “no casualties recorded on the side of the troops.”

Troops foil criminal operations in Adamawa

Beyond counterterrorism operations, troops also foiled criminal activities in Adamawa State.

In Mubi North Local Government Area, soldiers responded to a distress call from the Barama community and arrested two armed robbery suspects who attempted to attack a student of the Federal Polytechnic, Mubi.

One suspect sustained a gunshot wound to the thigh while confronting the troops and was taken to the Federal Medical Centre, Mubi, for treatment.

The suspects were later handed over to the police. Recovered items, Mr Uba noted included three cutlasses, two laptops, four mobile phones and a power bank.

Earlier, on 28 January, troops and local vigilantes conducted a fighting patrol along the Amtasa–Washim axis in Hong Local Government Area, where they engaged terrorists, forcing them to retreat.

A woman abducted by the suspected insurgents was rescued during the operation, while weapons and ammunition, including an AK-47 rifle, a submachine gun and assorted rounds of ammunition, were recovered.

Mr Uba said these operations underscore the sustained, intelligence-driven efforts of Operation Hadin Kai to dismantle terrorist networks, deny insurgents freedom of movement and protect lives and property across the North-east theatre, as security forces continue working with local communities to restore lasting peace and stability in the region.