CSO writes Tinubu Over Hajj BTA Card Policy

A civil society organisation, Independent Hajj Reporters (IHR), has petitioned President Bola Tinubu over the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) directive mandating the use of Automated Teller Machine (ATM) cards for the disbursement of Basic Travel Allowance (BTA) to pilgrims for the 2026 Hajj.

In a letter dated January 17, 2026, and signed by its national coordinator, Ibrahim Muhammad, the group urged the President to intervene, warning that the policy could expose pilgrims to undue hardship.

The organisation noted that about 70 per cent of Nigerian pilgrims are from rural areas with limited access to electronic banking services, adding that language barriers in Saudi Arabia and possible transaction failures could result in financial losses.

“The policy poses significant risks to our pilgrims, many of whom come from rural communities with limited electronic banking access,” the letter stated.

Independent Hajj Reporters called for the suspension of the ATM-only policy for the 2026 Hajj, the reinstatement of full cash disbursement through the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), and the convening of stakeholders to design pilgrim-centred reforms.

The group also argued that the policy contradicts the principle of ease in religious obligations and could undermine the dignity of pilgrims if not reviewed.

It expressed confidence that the President would act in the interest of pilgrims and national welfare, urging urgent attention to the matter to safeguard Nigeria’s reputation within the global Muslim community.