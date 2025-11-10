A Nigerian journalist who the police have detained without trial for more than six weeks is set to be arraigned.

Friday Alefia, publisher of the online newspaper, Naija News Today (formerly Asiwaju Media), will face alleged cybercrime charges when he appears in court on Wednesday.

He was arrested in Lagos on 23 September after operatives of the Intelligence Response Team (IRT) traced the phone of his house caretaker to his residence in Ikorodu, Lagos.

He was subsequently transferred to Abuja and has since been kept at the detention facility of the now-defunct Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), despite repeated demands by his family and lawyers for him to be charged to court.

Family members say the prolonged detention has taken a toll on his health, adding that he has been taken to the hospital twice, with the family covering the medical bills.

A relative, Chijioke Alefia, stated that the family and their lawyer had repeatedly requested that the police arraign him if they believed he had committed any crime.

Mr Alefia accused the police of yielding to political pressure, alleging that the journalist was targeted over reports critical of Chinedu Ogah, the member representing Ezza South/Ikwo Federal Constituency of Ebonyi State in the House of Representatives.

“Friday is a journalist and also a constituent. He voted and has the right to question his representation,” he said.

The charges

A five-count charge dated 8 October and seen by PREMIUM TIMES on Sunday, lists Mr Alefia as the first defendant and Asiwaju Media Company Ltd as the second defendant, with the Commissioner of Police as the complainant.

The case is before a judge, Obiora Egwuatu of the Federal High Court, Abuja, under charge number FHC/ABJ/CR/53/2025.

In count one, the police accuse the defendants of conspiracy for allegedly using computer systems, including social media platforms such as Facebook, to make false publications.

Count two alleges that they published a report titled “How Federal Lawmaker Ogah Snatches Village Land in Ebonyi,” knowing it to be false.

In count three, Mr Alefia is accused of cyberstalking for allegedly posting a false statement on Facebook in which Mr Ogah was quoted as saying: “I rigged senatorial poll against Emmanuel Onwe.”

Count four relates to the publication titled “Ebonyi Rep Member Returns #4 Million Amidst Extortion Allegations,” which the police say is also false.

Count five concerns another allegedly false report titled “Ebonyi Rep Member Threatens Constituent for Supporting Charity Foundation.”

According to the prosecution, all five counts violate Section 24(2)(a) of the Cybercrimes Amendment Act and are punishable under Section 24(2)(c)(i).

Reports that triggered the petition

PREMIUM TIMES had reported that the case stems from reports published by Naija News Today in late 2024. One story, “Ogah’s Political Future Uncertain Amid Senate Rumours,” examined speculation about the lawmaker’s ambitions ahead of the 2027 general election.

Another article carried strong criticism of his representation and political relevance. The publications reportedly angered the lawmaker and prompted a petition to the police.

Lawmaker reacts

This newspaper contacted Mr Ogah in October regarding the journalist’s detention.

The lawmaker did not directly deny or confirm ordering the journalist’s arrest, but stated that the matter was already before a court, which PREMIUM TIMES found was not the case at the time.

He alleged that the journalist had written “about 36 stories” against him.

“I am not a police officer,” he said, adding that anyone seeking details should verify them from the judiciary and relevant authorities.

He also stated that no relative of the detained journalist had contacted him regarding the matter.

Advocates call for release

Journalists and press-freedom advocates have condemned Mr Alefia’s prolonged detention without trial.

“We only want him to come back alive. He is not a criminal. If he offended anyone with his report, we apologise,” journalist Emmanuel Ogodo told PREMIUM TIMES in October.

Speaking with PREMIUM TIMES on Monday, Chino Obiagwu, National Coordinator of the Legal Defence and Assistance Project (LEDAP), a non-governmental organisation providing free legal aid, said Mr Alefia’s detention was unlawful.

“His detention for this long is completely illegal. As long as he is not charged with a capital offence, he is entitled to bail within 48 hours and must be arraigned in court,” Mr Obiagwu said.

“Even if there is a remand order, that cannot override the Constitution. Section 39(1) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria guarantees freedom of expression, including the right to hold opinions and to receive and impart ideas without interference. Anyone arrested must be arraigned within 48 hours, and the court is expected to grant bail on liberal terms.”

Mr Obiagwu, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), added that Mr Alefia has the right to sue the police for unlawful detention.

He cited the ECOWAS Court of Justice ruling in SERAP v. Federal Republic of Nigeria, which held that Section 24 of the Cybercrimes Act is “arbitrary, vague and repressive” and inconsistent with Nigeria’s international human rights obligations under the African Charter and ICCPR.

“They are detaining people under an unlawful law,” he said.

Another lawyer, Chukwuemeka Azuwuike, noted that the Constitution provides that anyone arrested must be arraigned within 24 to 48 hours.

He said the prolonged detention violated Mr Alefia’s fundamental rights and encouraged him to sue the police for breaches of his right to liberty and movement.

Broader concerns over misuse of Cybercrimes Act

Mr Alefia’s case adds to growing concerns that the amended Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, etc.) Act 2024 is being deployed to silence journalists and critics.

In August 2024, Amnesty International condemned the arrest of Bayelsa journalist Saint Mienpamo Onitsha, who was charged under the Act after reporting on a protest.

In March 2024, Abuja police detained investigative journalist Fisayo Soyombo of the Foundation for Investigative Journalism (FIJ) following a petition over a corruption-related report.

International press-freedom organisations, including Reporters Without Borders (RSF) and the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ), have repeatedly warned that the law is increasingly used to harass journalists investigating public officials.

Local media-rights groups have echoed these concerns. The Media Rights Agenda (MRA) said the Act has been misapplied to intimidate journalists and activists, noting that “the frequent misuse of the Cybercrime Act had become so outrageous” and that there are “escalating threats to press freedom, especially through the use of repressive laws like the Cybercrime Act.”

MRA further called on the government to “put an end to the misuse of the Cybercrime (Prohibition, Prevention, etc.) Act and other repressive laws against the media.”

The Centre for Journalism, Innovation and Development (CJID) warned that “over the years, several provisions of the Act, particularly Section 24(1), have been used by the authorities to suppress and harass critics, activists, opposition members, media organisations and journalists for publications that are critical of powerful interests.”

CJID added that “the media and civil society in Nigeria again received a wake-up call to remain vigilant in the wake of the government’s relentless effort at media censorship.”

Mr Alefia is scheduled to be arraigned on Wednesday before Mr Egwuatu at the Federal High Court in Abuja.