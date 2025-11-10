A member of the House of Representatives representing Kiru/Bebeji Federal Constituency of Kano State, Abdulmumin Jibrin, has rejoined the All Progressives Congress (APC), two months after he was expelled by the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP).

The Kano State chapter of the NNPP expelled Mr Jibrin in September for alleged anti-party activities and failure to meet his financial obligations to the party.

Mr Jibrin is a close ally of former Kano Governor Rabiu Kwankwaso, the NNPP’s 2023 presidential candidate.

The lawmaker reportedly indicated interest in dumping the NNPP after meeting with President Bola Tinubu twice. The NNPP later expelled him.

He announced his return to the APC on Monday in his hometown of Kofa in the Bebeji Local Government Area, after a political gathering on Sunday.

Addressing a crowd of supporters, Mr Jibrin declared his support for President Bola Tinubu’s reelection in 2027.

“In a show of solidarity, I was warmly received by thousands of my constituents in my hometown of Kofa, Bebeji, Kano,” Jibrin said. “The gathering resolved to leave the NNPP/Kwankwasiyya, join the APC, and endorse President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, for a second term in office.”

He disclosed that the event was attended by over 2,000 Islamic clerics, who offered special prayers for the president, as well as for peace, unity, and development in Kiru/Bebeji, Kano, and Nigeria at large.

Mr Jibrin left the APC for the NNPP in 2022, after a protracted crisis with the leadership of the APC in Kano. He joined the NNPP and was reelected in the 2023 general elections.

Background

Mr Jibrin had denied the Kano NNPP’s charge of anti-party activities and failure to meet his financial obligations to the party, stating that he had contributed financially to the NNPP’s success in Kano in the 2023 elections.

At various media appearances, Mr Jibrin said he is old enough to decide what is best for himself. He also stated that he utilised his resources to promote the Kwankwasiyya movement, which helped him return to the National Assembly in 2023.

“Even the party (NNPP) itself said it is open to negotiations with other parties, so I don’t need to follow the direction of the party.

“Even if I am not together with Kwankwaso, I will never insult him, just the way I have never insulted Ganduje, even when we parted ways.

“I have never requested any contract, even though I contributed to the success of NNPP in Kano State. Kwankwasiyya has stood for me, but I have also stood for it.

“Nothing is impossible. I can remain in NNPP, I can go back to APC, and I can join ADC, PDP, or even PRP. I can go wherever I like. Any time I decide, I will make my position known,” Mr Jibrin stated in his previous interviews.