Visits to the mortuary of the University of Abuja Teaching Hospital, Gwagwalada, have revealed distressing conditions, with corpses left on the floor due to non-functional refrigerators, poor ventilation, and irregular electricity supply.

When PREMIUM TIMES reporters visited the facility, the smell of decay hit from several metres away. As they drew closer, the odour thickened, forcing staff and visitors alike to cover their noses with masks and handkerchiefs.

Inside, the situation was worse as bodies, which should ordinarily be stored in cooling chambers, were instead laid on mats or on the floor.

Also, some corpses had been placed outside the storage area due to overcrowding inside.

The cooling units and air conditioners, intended to preserve the bodies, were non-functional at the time of the visits, including on 7 November. The mortuary was without electricity, and a lone technician was seen futilely attempting to repair a cooling system.

To allow air circulation, workers opened all windows and doors, as the facility’s ventilation system was not functional.

Our team further observed that the bodies were not washed or properly attended to, worsening the decay. Many appeared to have been left in the same state in which they were brought in, loosely covered and without any visible signs of cleaning or preservation.

One of the mortuary attendants, who spoke with PREMIUM TIMES on condition of anonymity, explained that bodies are currently identified using tags and basic written details, since the usual record system and cold chambers were unavailable.

He admitted that the refrigerators had been out of service for some time, forcing them to place bodies on the floor.

Experts say the mortuary’s conditions fall far below national and international standards for the storage of human remains.

Relatives experiences

During the visits, some relatives who came to retrieve the bodies of their loved ones confirmed the state of the mortuary.

A man in his mid-40s, who came to claim a relative’s body, said visitors are not allowed into the storage area. He confirmed that the corpses are usually placed on mats or “something” spread on the floor.

Another visitor, who also came to collect his wife’s corpse, did not offer direct details but confirmed that the mortuary was filled beyond capacity.

A standard mortuary

A properly equipped mortuary is designed to preserve bodies safely, maintain hygiene, and uphold the dignity of the deceased.

According to the Lagos State Health Facility Monitoring and Accreditation Agency (HEFAMAA), any licensed mortuary must have functional cold storage chambers, a clean and well-ventilated environment, and trained personnel for body handling.

These are part of the minimum standards required for registration and operation of mortuary services in Nigeria.

Standard facilities are meant to be equipped with refrigerated storage units, body trolleys, embalming tables, autopsy instruments, and body lifts to ensure safe and dignified handling of remains.

Drainage systems, disinfection units, and a reliable electricity supply are essential for maintaining cold-chain preservation and preventing decomposition.

Mortuary technicians are also required to wear personal protective equipment (PPE) and follow infection control procedures, as highlighted in professional standards for mortuary setup.

According to International Health Facility Guidelines, a standard mortuary must have temperature-regulated chambers (typically 2°C to 4°C), systematic record-keeping for each body, and controlled access to maintain security and privacy.

The guidelines emphasise that mortuaries should serve dual roles as both preservation facilities and forensic units, supporting medical, legal, and humanitarian functions.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) also provides international guidance for mortuary and post-mortem care.

Its research on Infection Prevention and Control for the Safe Management of a Dead Body in the context of COVID-19 stresses that mortuaries must remain clean, well-ventilated, and equipped with disinfectable surfaces and materials.

Staff are expected to use appropriate PPE, practice hand hygiene, and ensure that the dignity of the dead and the rights of families are respected throughout the process.

These standards are far removed from the grim reality at UATH, where power failures, broken equipment, and limited capacity have rendered the facility a health hazard.

Pathology department speaks

The Acting Head of the Pathology Department at the hospital, Abdul Adelowo, acknowledged that the mortuary’s cooling system had broken down but said efforts were underway to repair it.

Mr Adelowo explained that the facility has two cooling chambers, each designed to hold 25 bodies, but the capacity is inadequate for a teaching hospital of its size.

He said the mortuary was originally designed to be expanded with another 50-capacity unit, which was never built. Even when functional, he noted, the chambers were overstretched due to the volume of bodies received daily.

“One cooling chamber meant for five bodies sometimes holds more than that. The influx here is enormous. This hospital serves Kogi, Nasarawa, Niger, and the FCT. People also bring in accident victims along the Abuja-Lokoja highway, and there are many unclaimed or police-referred bodies,” he said.

Describing the situation as a systemic burden, he said police and road safety officers often deposit corpses without prior notice.

“We can’t reject them. When district or general hospitals say their morgues are full, they send them here. Police and Road Safety bring unknown bodies and just drop them,” he explained.

He added that even when the refrigerators worked, their total capacity of 50 bodies was far below the current load of nearly 200.

To manage the situation, he disclosed that the hospital has resorted to chemical embalming as a temporary preservation method. He, however, noted that embalming costs money, and many of the corpses are unclaimed or abandoned.

Mr Adelowo said the hospital occasionally disposes of unclaimed bodies after several months, following due process and approval from the police and environmental authorities.

“Recently, we disposed of more than 30, maybe up to 70, abandoned bodies after due process,” he said.

Responding to public complaints about odour and poor conditions, he said the smell was inevitable in a mortuary setting, adding that while the facility could be improved, people should understand the nature of the environment.

He added that mortuary attendants receive both in-house and external training to improve their handling of corpses.