The University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN), has disowned the Bachelor of Science degree certificate in the possession of the Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Uche Nnaji, saying the politician did not complete his studies at the institution and was never issued a certificate.

The university’s action came months after authorities at the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) similarly told PREMIUM TIMES that the certificate of national service being paraded by Mr Nnaji was strange to it and could not be authenticated. This newspaper had, as part of a longterm investigation into the politician’s educational and service history, forwarded a copy of the document to the NYSC headquarters in Abuja for verification.

Allegations of certificate forgery have surrounded Mr Nnaji since July 2023, when President Bola Tinubu named him among the first batch of 28 ministerial nominees from 25 states forwarded to the Senate as Mr Tinubu began to form his cabinet, two months after taking office on May 29, 2023.

Mr Nnaji’s critics insist that he did not complete his university education and that both the bachelor’s degree and the NYSC certificate he presented to President Tinubu, as well as the offices of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, the State Security Service, and the Nigerian Senate, are counterfeit.

However, in response to a PREMIUM TIMES Freedom of Information request, Simon U. Ortuanya, the vice-chancellor of UNN, stated that although Mr Nnaji was admitted to the institution in 1981, he did not complete his studies and was never awarded a degree.

“We refer to your letter dated 29 September 2025 in respect of the above subject matter,” Mr Ortuanya, a professor, wrote in his 2 October 2025 letter to this newspaper. “We can confirm that Mr Geoffrey Uchechukwu Nnaji, with Matriculation Number 1981/30725, was admitted by the University of Nigeria, Nsukka in 1981.

“From every available records and information from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, we are unable to confirm that Mr Geoffrey Uchechukwu Nnaji, the current Minister of Science and Technology, graduated from the University of Nigeria in July 1985, as there are no records of his completion of study in the University of Nigeria, Nsukka.

“Flowing from above, the University of Nigeria, Nsukka DID NOT and consequently, COULD NOT have issued the purported certificate, or at all, in July 1985 to Mr Geoffrey Uchechukwu Nnaji, the current Minister of Science and Technology. This conclusion is also in consonance with an earlier letter dated May 13, 2025, ref. No, RUN/SR/R/V, issued by the University to the Public Complaints Commission in respect of the same subject matter (copy attached).”

Mr Ortuanya’s response to PREMIUM TIMES’ enquiry, which came several months after the NYSC issued a similar verdict, is the high point of this newspaper’s two-year painstaking investigation into Mr Nnaji’s degree and NYSC certificates.

We first made an FoI request to the university on 1 February 2024. But officials failed to respond to our enquiry despite several reminders and follow-up visits to the institution by our reporter. During one such visit, a registry staff member compelled our reporter to pay a N15,000 processing fee. We did, but still received no response to our letter.

On 2 October this year, we decided to courier a reminder to the university, making the same request and attaching a copy of the Bachelor of Science degree the minister submitted to the Senate during his confirmation hearing on 1 August 2023.

It was the recent letter to the institution that triggered the response from Mr Ortuanya, who was appointed vice chancellor of the university only on 2 August 2025.

The university’s reply to our enquiry contradicts an earlier response to the People’s Gazette newspaper on the matter. On 21 December 2023, Celine Nnebedum, the university registrar, responded to the newspaper’s enquiry, saying Mr Nnaji graduated from the institution in July 1985.

The official has since recanted, telling the Public Complaints Commission in May this year that the university searched its graduation records for the 1985 session but could not find Mr Nnaji’s name on them.

However, the latest information provided by Mr Ortuanya and Mrs Nnebedum to us and the Public Complaints Commission, respectively, aligns with the findings of our two-year investigation on the matter.

Unmasking a ministerial fraud

We began investigating Mr Nnaji’s credentials on 23 October 2023, after a whistleblower alerted us to suspected discrepancies in the minister’s certificates and urged us to conduct an investigation.

The outcome of our two-year investigation is damning. Not only is Mr Nnaji a barefaced liar (telling lawmakers during his ministerial screening that he graduated from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka in 1985 and that he did his National Youth Service Corp scheme in Jos in 1986), but he is also a serial forger, who manufactured two key credentials with which he has gained career, business and political advantages for decades.

Our first step in investigating Minister Nnaji was a careful and repeated review of recordings of his 1 August 2023 confirmation hearing at the Senate, which was beamed live by at least five Nigerian television networks and later archived on the YouTube channels of the stations.

We also reviewed a recording of the 22 August 2023 inauguration ceremony of President Tinubu’s ministers. On that occasion, Mr Nnaji beamed with smiles and his face sparkled with pride as the moderator, Ajuri Ngelale, who was then the special adviser on media and publicity to President Tinubu, read his dishonest resume, including the lie that he bagged a bachelor’s degree in biochemistry and microbiology from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka.

Afterwards, we began knocking on senators’ doors in search of the 10-page document the politician submitted to Senate authorities and lawmakers. The first few senators we contacted declined to cooperate, even though we did not disclose the reason for our request to them.

Two who initially promised to share the document failed to keep multiple appointments. Ultimately, two unlikely lawmakers stood out. Without asking many questions, they separately instructed their aides to oblige us with copies of the documents.

A poor job at forgery

We then subjected the suspicious NYSC and degree certificates to a thorough forensic analysis in our newsroom. This process ultimately reinforced our hypothesis that the documents were most likely fake.

First, we found that the purported NYSC certificate, dated 15 May 1986, bore the signature of Animashaun Braimoh. The army colonel served as the fifth CEO of the NYSC between January 1988 and December 1990.

It is impossible that he signed Mr Nnaji’s certificate of national service on 15 May 1986, eighteen months before his appointment to that office. The head of the NYSC at the time the politician claimed he served was then-Colonel Edet Akpan, who held the position between January 1984 and December 1987.

Another glaring discrepancy in Mr Nnaji’s NYSC certificate was the titular designation of the corps’ CEO, who purportedly signed the document. From the inception of the NYSC and at least until the early 1990s, the head of the agency was known as “Director”.

For some years in the 1990s, the CEO of the corps became known as “National Director” and later as “Director General”, a designation still in use to date. However, Mr Nnaji has a certificate signed by a “National Director” in 1986, several years before that designation was introduced at the NYSC.

We reviewed at least 25 certificates issued by the NYSC between July 1980 and October 1990. All were signed by “Director”. Only Mr Nnaji’s was endorsed by “National Director”.

Our extensive review of NYSC certificates, from inception to at least October 1990, revealed that the six-digit numberings are devoid of alphabetic characters.

For instance, the certificate issued to Lateef Fagbemi, the current Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, in 1986, is numbered 323213, while that of Abubakar Badaru (the incumbent Minister of Defence), also issued in 1986, has 299355 as its identification number.

Mr Nnaji claimed that the NYSC issued him a certificate number A231309 in 1986, whereas the practice of adding alphabets to certificate numbers for national service did not begin until the 1990s.

Additionally, Mr Nnaji’s certificate indicates that he served in Plateau State between 16 April 1985 and 15 May 1986. We found that claim to be false because corps members statutorily serve for 12 months, not 13 as indicated by the minister’s forged certificate.

For instance, Wale Edun, the current Minister of Finance, underwent national service between 20 December 1979 and 19 December 1980 (a period of 12 months), while Babatunde Fashola, former Lagos Governor, did his between 18 September 1988 and 17 September 1989 (also a period of 12 months). Of all the about 50 NYSC certificates we reviewed, only Mr Nnaji’s portrayed a 13-month service period.

On the surface, Mr Nnaji’s degree certificate appeared genuine. We compared it with the version issued by the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, to a former Labour Minister, Chris Ngige, who graduated from the institution in June 1979. Apart from his first name being misspelt as “Geoffery” instead of “Geofffrey”, the certificate ticked all the right boxes on genuineness.

But when we placed it side by side with Mr Nnaji’s certificate of national service, the artificiality of the document became apparent. The degree certificate suggested the politician graduated in July 1985.

However, the accompanying NYSC certificate claimed that the politician began his youth service on 16 April 1985, three clear months before he finished university. Were that to be true, it would have been a record because no one else in the 52-year history of the NYSC has been mobilised for national service while still studying for their first degree.

From Forensics to Legwork

With our forensic analysis of the two suspicious certificates complete, our reporters fanned out into the field for discreet investigations at the two institutions Mr Nnaji claimed issued him the documents. At the NYSC headquarters in Abuja, two highly placed officials of the Corps, who are experienced, separately scrutinised copies of the minister’s certificate of national service handed to them by our reporters.

The insiders also helped to carefully review NYSC internal records to determine if anyone with Mr Nnaji’s identity had ever been mobilised for national service or issued a certificate of national service. Their verdicts were unanimous: the minister’s NYSC certificate is a counterfeit. The NYSC later responded to a formal inquiry we sent on 23 September 2023, saying it had no record of the certificate in the minister’s possession and was therefore unable to authenticate it.

Our reporters also spent days at Nsukka gathering information about Mr Nnaji’s time at the university and whether he graduated from the university as he claimed. They found that although the politician was admitted to study biological sciences at the institution during the 1981/82 academic session, he did not graduate and was not issued a certificate after he failed some of his courses, including Virology, with course code MCB 431AB.

The university closed the door on him after he repeatedly failed to attend several rewrite opportunities granted to him by the authorities, one staff member said. In fact, at one point, the university became so fed up with his absenteeism that it advised him to withdraw from the institution.

While Mr Nnaji now parades a bogus certificate claiming he graduated in July 1985, our reporters sighted a letter he wrote to the university on 1 May 1986 pleading to be allowed another opportunity to take an outstanding terminal course in September of that year.

Those familiar with his case said the university declined to grant his request. We also obtained a copy of the Order of Proceedings of the 20th Convocation Ceremony of the university, which contains the names of students who graduated in 1985. Mr Nnaji’s name was missing from the list.

Mr Nnaji has yet to respond to the enquiry PREMIUM TIMES sent to him on January 8, 2024, which was stamped “received” by his office at 1 p.m. on 18 January 2024. He also did not answer or return subsequent multiple follow-up telephone calls, messages and email seeking his comments for this report.