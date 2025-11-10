The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has given property owners who converted their land use without approval a 14-day ultimatum to pay a N5 million fine for violating the law.

This directive was in a statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the Minister on Public Communications and Social Media, Lere Olayinka, in Abuja on Sunday.

Mr Olayinka said the grace period began on 11 November, and failure to comply within the stipulated timeframe would result in enforcement actions by the FCT Administration.

The affected areas, according to Mr Olayinka, included Gana Street and Usuma Street in Maitama, Yakubu Gowon Crescent in Asokoro, Aminu Kano Crescent and Adetokunbo Ademola Crescent in Wuse II, Ladoke Akintola Boulevard, and Gimbiya Street.

Others are Onitsha Street in Garki II, Ogbomosho Street, Lafia Close, Yola Street, District, Abriba Close, Danbatta Street, Ringim Close, and Ilorin Street in Garki I District.

“During this 14-day grace period, affected property owners are expected to visit the Department of Land Administration with their original title documents and valid identification to regularise their land use approvals.

“They will also collect new title documents reflecting the updated land use for a fresh 99-year term.

“However, consideration for issuance of new title documents (Statutory Right of Occupancy and Certificate of Occupancy) under this exercise does not cover land and property titles earlier withdrawn/revoked due to non-development, non-payment of ground rent, and/or other reasons,” he said.

Mr Olayinka recalled that the FCT Administration reviewed the Land Use/Purpose Clause of properties in the FCT, and property owners who converted their land use without approval were given 30 days to pay the penalty fee, which expired over a month ago.