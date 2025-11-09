The Police Command in Ondo State says it has dismantled a notorious sex trafficking syndicate exploiting young women under the guise of job recruitment and social media content creation.

This is contained in a statement signed and made available to journalists on Sunday in Akure by Olushola Ayanlade, the command’s spokesperson.

Mr Ayanlade said one Jayeola Joshua was arrested along with two others, while 15 young girls aged 20 to 26, accommodated in an apartment in Alagbaka, Akure, for illicit activities, were rescued.

The spokesperson, who said the sex syndicate was arrested by the command’s Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT), explained that efforts were on to apprehend the remaining accomplices.

According to him, investigations revealed that the syndicate lured victims across the country with false promises of lucrative employment, including domestic work, ushering services, and overseas placements.

He said the syndicate’s arrangement not only facilitated exploitation but also highlighted how organised criminal elements prey on the vulnerability of unsuspecting young women seeking legitimate opportunities.

“Further inquiry uncovered that the victims were manipulated into sending nude images and videos, which were subsequently transmitted to clients procuring sexual services.

“The principal suspect reportedly received the largest share of the proceeds, while the operation was disguised as producing “relationship content” on social media, misleading the public and masking criminal intent

“Following the rescue, the 15 victims were taken to the Police Hospital, Akure, for medical care, psychological evaluation, and counselling,” he said.

Mr Ayanlade explained that evidence indicated that the apartment was specifically rented to facilitate these activities, which prompted the Commissioner of Police (CP) to direct the landlord’s invitation for questioning as part of the ongoing investigation.

He also stated that the CP directed the case be transferred to the command’s Gender Desk for further investigation, counselling, and reintegration of the victims into society.

According to the spokesperson, the CP issued a marching order that all arrested suspects must be prosecuted to demonstrate the command’s zero-tolerance stance on human trafficking and sexual exploitation.

“This reaffirms the command’s determination to eradicate criminal networks engaged in human trafficking and sexual exploitation,

“The CP has urged parents and guardians to verify job offers and recruitment agents before allowing their wards to travel.

“He also encouraged the public to remain vigilant and provide credible information that can aid in preventing and detecting crime across the state, underscoring the vital role of community partnership in maintaining public safety,” he said.

(NAN)