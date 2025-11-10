The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has announced a reduction of more than N500,000 in the cost of the 2026 Hajj fare for intending pilgrims.

The development follows President Bola Tinubu’s directive in October, asking the commission to review the earlier announced fares to make the holy pilgrimage more affordable for Nigerians.

In a statement on Monday, NAHCON Deputy Director of Information and Public Relations, Fatima Usara, said the reviewed fares now stand as follows:

Maiduguri/Yola Zone: N7,579,020.96 (previously N8,118,033.67)

Northern Zone: N7,696,769.76 (previously N8,244,813.67)

Southern Zone: N7,991,141.76 (previously N8,561,013.67)

Mrs Usara said the review followed extensive consultations and government approval. The fares were computed at an exchange rate of N1,443 to a US dollar, giving pilgrims in the three zones reductions of N539,013, N548,043.91, and N569,871.91, respectively.

Deadline for payment

NAHCON urged intending pilgrims to complete their Hajj fare payments before 5 December 2025 to meet Saudi Arabia’s deadline for the remittance of funds, set for 21 December 2025.

Mrs Usara explained that transfers into the required IBAN accounts take between 10 and 14 days to clear, which makes early payment essential.

Public reaction

Some Nigerians have hailed the reduction, describing it as a compassionate response to current economic challenges.

“This gesture shows that the government and NAHCON are listening to the concerns of ordinary Muslims,” said Bilkisu Adamu, an intending pilgrim from Kano. “Many of us had lost hope of being able to afford the 2026 Hajj.”

Ustaz Isa, an Islamic scholar from Lagos, also applauded the decision. “It reflects accountability and empathy. State pilgrims’ boards should act fast to take advantage of the new timeline so Nigeria doesn’t lose its quota,” he told PREMIUM TIMES.

Meanwhile, NAHCON also announced the cancellation of state slot allocations for the 2026 Hajj. The commission said allocations will now be determined on a first-come-first-served basis, depending on which states remit their payments first.

READ FULL STATEMENT BELOW

NAHCON Announces Reviewed 2026 Hajj Fare, Cancels Slots Allocation to States

After extensive consultations with relevant stakeholders and the necessary approval from the appropriate authorities, the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) wishes to announce the reviewed Hajj fare for the 2026 pilgrimage

The revised fares were computed based on an exchange rate of N1,443 per US Dollar.

Consequently, intending pilgrims from the respective zones will enjoy reductions of N539,013, N548,043.91, and N569,871.91 respectively.

Considering time constraints and Saudi Arabia's payment framework, intending pilgrims are advised to complete their Hajj fare remittances by 5th December 2025. This is to accommodate all transfers to NAHCON's IBAN account before Saudi Arabia's deadline. The Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has set 21st December as deadline for transferring of all funds for basic services contract and has vowed not to extend the date. Meanwhile, transfers into IBAN accounts take between 10 days to two weeks before being credited which may be impossible to beat without the deadline shifted earlier, which is the 5th of December.

In a meeting early this morning of 10th, November 2025, it was announced that previous slots allocation to states no longer stands. It is now a matter of states that remit their Hajj fares earlier will secure slots for their registered number of pilgrims based on first-come-first-served.

In his submission, the Chairman Forum of States, Alhaji Idris Almakura called on his members to conclude their assignments in Saudi Arabia within the quickest possible time and return to Nigeria immediately to mobilize for Hajj registration, considering the seriousness of the time condition given to Nigeria to fill its quota for the 2026 Hajj.

