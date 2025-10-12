The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has detained the publisher of Naija News Today, Friday Alefia, for more than two weeks allegedly on the orders of Chinedu Ogah, who represents Ezza South/Ikwo Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives.

Mr Alefia was reportedly arrested in Lagos by operatives of the Intelligence Response Team (IRT) of the Nigerian police and transferred to Abuja, where he is being held at the detention facility of the defunct SARS over alleged cybercrime relating to a report he published about the lawmaker.

Speaking with PREMIUM TIMES on Saturday, the journalist’s elder brother, Uchenna Nwanchor, said the family did not know the exact date of his arrest but confirmed that he had been in custody for more than two weeks.

Mr Nwanchor added that a relative, who had been feeding Mr Alefia in detention, informed the family that his health was deteriorating daily.

“We are pleading with Honourable Chinedu Ogah to please forgive him over his publications and release him. We are going to caution him,” Mr Nwanchor said.

He also said the family had been unable to secure his release. “He was taken from Lagos to Abuja by the IRT. Since then, we have not been allowed to see him,” he said.

Public appeals for mercy

The case has drawn public attention in Ebonyi State, where some residents have appealed to Mr Ogah to show mercy.

In an open letter posted on Facebook on Saturday, Odo Chikwere, a resident of the state, urged the lawmaker to pardon the journalist.

“This young university graduate, Alefia Friday, has been in detention at the notorious SARS cell in Abuja for two weeks now based on a court order. From my findings, his health is deteriorating,” Mr Chikwere wrote.

He said his findings showed that Mr Ogah accused Mr Alefia of defamation, cyberbullying, and character assassination over a report critical of his political performance.

“Honourable Ogah, you will win if you show mercy at this point and pardon young Alefia. SARS cell in Abuja is not a place to correct anyone. You have already made your point; please let him go,” he appealed.

Mr Chikwere added that a well-meaning resident of Abuja had been feeding and supporting Mr Alefia while his family struggled to meet the reported N2 million bail condition.

The report behind the arrest

The controversy traces back to a Naija News Today story published on 20 December 2024, titled “Ogah’s Political Future Uncertain Amid Senate Rumours.”

The report discussed speculation that Mr Ogah, nearing the end of his second term, was considering contesting the Ebonyi Central Senatorial seat ahead of the 2027 general election.

Another report also included sharp criticism of his performance and political relevance, which reportedly angered the lawmaker and his supporters.

Following the publications, a petition was filed against Mr Alefia, leading to his arrest by the police.

Lawmaker speaks

When reached by phone on Saturday evening, Mr Ogah did not directly deny ordering the journalist’s arrest but said the matter was already before a court.

He described Mr Alefia’s publications as attempts to tarnish his reputation, claiming the detained publisher had written “about 36 stories” against him.

The lawmaker said he was “not a police officer” and could not comment further on a case before the court, advising the reporter to verify the details from the judiciary and relevant authorities.

He also said no member of the journalist’s family had contacted him about the issue.

Calls for release

Media and human rights advocates have described the journalist’s detention as a threat to press freedom and an abuse of power, urging the police to release him immediately.

“We only want him to come back alive. He is not a criminal. If he offended anyone with his report, we apologise,” Emmanuel Ogodo, a journalist, told PREMIUM TIMES.

As of press time, the Nigeria Police Force had not issued an official statement regarding the arrest or the charges against the journalist.

Mr Alefia’s arrest adds to a growing list of journalists detained or harassed by Nigerian security operatives over their work in recent years.

In August 2024, Amnesty International condemned the arrest of journalist Saint Mienpamo Onitsha, who was charged with cybercrime after reporting on a protest in Bayelsa State.

Earlier in March, police in Abuja detained Fisayo Soyombo of the Foundation for Investigative Journalism (FIJ) for hours following a petition over an investigative story.

Press freedom groups such as Reporters Without Borders (RSF) and Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) have repeatedly warned that the Cybercrimes Act is being used to silence dissenting voices in Nigeria, especially journalists reporting on corruption or public officials.