The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has declared Timipre Sylva, former minister of state for Petroleum Resources and ex-governor of Bayelsa State, wanted over an alleged $14.85 million fraud.

The commission announced the development on X on Monday, sharing Mr Sylva’s photograph.

According to the EFCC, Mr Sylva is implicated in a case of conspiracy and dishonest conversion of funds provided by the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) for the construction of Atlantic International Refinery and Petrochemical Limited.

The notice follows a 6 November warrant issued by the Federal High Court in Lagos, the EFCC said.

Mr Sylva, 61, from Brass Local Government Area of Bayelsa State, recently had his home raided by soldiers investigating a failed plot to topple President Bola Tinubu.

He confirmed the raid but denied any involvement in a coup attempt.

“During the said operation, considerable damage was inflicted upon the property. Despite sustained efforts, I have been unable to ascertain the reasons or authorisation for this raid.

“To the best of my knowledge, the officers involved did not provide any categorical explanation for their actions, either at the time or subsequently,” his spokesperson, Julius Bokoru, said.

Mr Bokoru added that Mr Sylva was not in the country during the raid and did not disclose when he plans to return.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that over 30 suspects may face trial over the failed coup, while about seven remain at large.

It is unclear whether Mr Sylva is among them.