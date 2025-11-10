The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has announced a substantial reduction in the Hajj fare for the 2026 pilgrimage.

This is contained in a statement by the Deputy Director of Information and Public Relations, Fatima Usara, in Abuja on Monday.

Ms Usara said the revised cost for the Northern zone now stands at N7,696,769.76, while pilgrims departing from the Southern zone will pay N7,991,141.73.

According to her, after extensive consultations with relevant stakeholders and the necessary approval from the appropriate authorities, the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) wishes to announce the reviewed Hajj fare for the 2026 pilgrimage as follows:

“Maiduguri/Yola Zone, N7,579,020.96 (previously N8,118,033.67), Northern Zone, N7,696,769.76 (previously N8,244,813.67), Southern Zone, N7,991,141.76 (previously N8,561,013.67)”.

The NAHCON spokesperson stated that the revised fares were calculated based on an exchange rate of N1,443 per dollar.

“Consequently, intending pilgrims from the respective zones will enjoy reductions of N539,013, N548,043.91, and N569,871.91, respectively.

“Considering time constraints and Saudi Arabia’s payment framework, intending pilgrims are advised to complete their Hajj fare remittances by Dec. 5.

”This is to accommodate all transfers to NAHCON’s IBAN account before Saudi Arabia’s deadline.

“The Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has set Dec. 21, as deadline for transferring of all funds for basic services contract and has vowed not to extend the date.

”Transfers into IBAN accounts take 10 to two weeks before being credited which may be impossible to beat without the deadline shifted earlier,” she said.

Ms Usara disclosed that in a meeting on Monday (today), it was announced that the previous slot allocation to states no longer stood.

According to her, it is a matter of first-come-first-served, meaning that states that remit their Hajj fares earlier will secure slots for the registered number first.

She quoted the Chairman, Forum of States, Idris Almakura, as calling on his members to conclude their assignments in Saudi Arabia within the quickest possible time and return to Nigeria immediately to mobilise for Hajj registration.

Mr Almakura said this was considering the seriousness of the time frame given to Nigeria to fill its quota for the 2025 Hajj.

(NAN)