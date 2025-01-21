The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) decision to approve the increase in tariff prices dominated headlines today, occupying the front pages of many Nigerian newspapers.

The approved increase in call tariffs, following appeals from network operators citing current market conditions, is expected to raise the average cost of calls to N16.5 per minute.

According to the 2023 national telephone traffic data, this tariff hike could generate over N6.74 trillion in revenue for telecom operators by 2025, assuming call volumes remain consistent.

“50% tariff hike Nigerians may spend N6.74tn on calls,” Punch Newspaper reports.

Nigerian News Direct’s front page read, “Telcos get 50% tariff hike approval from NCC.”

Blueprint Newspapers reported the tariff increase under the headline, “Telecoms subscribers kick as NCC approves 50 per cent tariff hike.”

The Daily Independent reported that “NCC Okays Tariff Increase For Telcos, Caps Hike At 50%”, while The Point Newspaper wrote that “Despite agitation, NCC approves 50% tariff increment for MTN, Glo, Airtel, others.”

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Also, Donald Trump’s return to the White House as the 47th president of the United States is one of today’s major headlines.

Daily Trust Newspaper reported that “Trump inaugurated, declares mass deportation, says only 2 genders in US.”

“Trump Returns As 47th US President, Vows Sweeping Changes On Gender, Immigration, Energy Policy,” Platform Times headline read.

Highlighting one of the executive orders which ended diversity, equity and inclusion programmes, The Guardian newspaper wrote, “Anxiety as Trump returns to power, recognises only two genders.”

“I was saved by God to make America great again -TRUMP,” Vanguard reported. Tribune, on its front page, wrote, “Another Trump era begins”

“Trump returns as 47th US President rejects transgender, illegal immigration,” Punch reported

“Trump @swearing in: God saved me from assassin’s bullet,” This Nigeria newspaper paper.

Meanwhile, The West Newspaper reported that “New Lagos speaker pledges harmony with Sanwo-Olu’s government.” The Matrix, on its front page, also wrote that “Finance Minister tips rate to drop to 15% In 2025.”

“N46bn budgetary allocation insufficient for Labour Ministry – Minister berates NASS,” Nigerian News Direct reported.

“Wike accuses Fubara of ignoring Tinubu’s peace peal, rules out reconciliation,” a Platform Times headline read. Another reads as “PDP slams Abiodun’s security plans, accuses gov of passive response to rising crime.”

The Hope Newspaper also reported that “EFCC arraigns ex-AMCON MD, four others.” “Solid minerals: NASS doubts FG’s commitment to diversify economy,” Tribune reported.

The Daily Sun wrote, “Military kills Turji’s son, several other terrorists.” “Reps advocate more funding for MDAs,” The Daily Times reported.

Other major headlines are; “FG re-awards Abuja-Kaduna highway contract to inactive company,” reported by Daily Trust. “Court condemns media trial, denies ElCC arrest warrant request; says Otudeko, others not properly served,” The Nation reported.

“Wike commissions 5km Abaji road, promises another,” a This Nigeria front page headline read.

“Court adjourns Dangote refinery’s N100bn suit,” Punch Newspaper wrote.

“Kemi Badenoch’s criticisms of Nigeria won’t affect investors – Presidency,” Salient Times reported.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

