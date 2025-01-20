The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) said it will approve tariff adjustment requests by Network Operators in response to prevailing market conditions.

A statement signed by Reuben Muoka, the director of Public Affairs at the NCC, said the decision is pursuant to its power under Section 108 of the Nigerian Communications Act, 2003 (NCA) to regulate and approve tariff rates and charges by telecommunications operators.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that the regulator had given the nod to operators to raise the tariff.

The adjustment, capped at a maximum of 50 per cent of current tariffs, though lower than the over 100 per cent requested by some network operators, was arrived at taking into account ongoing industry reforms that will positively influence sustainability, the regulator said.

These adjustments will remain within the tariff bands stipulated in the 2013 NCC Cost Study, and requests will be reviewed on a case-by-case basis as is the Commission’s standard practice for tariff reviews. It will be implemented in strict adherence to the recently issued NCC Guidance on Tariff Simplification, 2024, the commission said.

Tariff rates have remained static since 2013, despite the increasing cost of operation faced by telecom operators. The approved adjustment is aimed at addressing the significant gap between operational costs and current tariffs while ensuring that the delivery of services to consumers is not compromised, the commission said.

These adjustments will support the ability of operators to continue investing in infrastructure and innovation, ultimately benefiting consumers through improved services and connectivity, including better network quality, enhanced customer service, and greater coverage, the NCC said in the Monday statement.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Recognising the concerns of the public, this decision was made after extensive consultations with key stakeholders across the public and private sectors.

“The NCC has prioritised striking a balance between protecting telecom consumers and ensuring the sustainability of the industry, including the thousands of indigenous vendors and suppliers who form a critical part of the telecommunications ecosystem.

‘The NCC recognises the financial pressures faced by Nigerian households and businesses and remains deeply empathetic to the impact of tariff adjustments. To this end, the Commission has mandated that operators implement these adjustments transparently and in a manner that is fair to consumers. Operators are also required to educate and inform the public about the new rates while demonstrating measurable improvements in service delivery,” the statement said.

“Additionally, the NCC reaffirms its dedication to fostering a resilient, innovative, and inclusive telecommunications sector. Beyond protecting consumers, the Commission’s actions are designed to ensure the long-term sustainability of the industry, support indigenous vendors and suppliers, and promote the overall growth of Nigeria’s digital economy.”

As a regulator, the NCC said it will continue to engage with stakeholders to create a telecommunications environment that works for everyone – one that protects consumers, supports operators, and sustains the ecosystem that drives connectivity across the nation.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

