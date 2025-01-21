EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Tuesday the European Union (EU) must deepen ties with China and strive for mutual benefits.

“I believe we must engage constructively with China to find solutions in our mutual interests.

“The year 2025 marks 50 years of our union’s diplomatic relations with China, I see it as an opportunity to engage and deepen our relationship with China and where possible even to expand our trade and investment ties.

“It is time to pursue a more balanced relationship with China in a spirit of fairness and reciprocity,’’ Ms von der Leyen said in an opening speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

The World Economic Forum in Davos is being held from 20 to 24 January.

