Katsina State Governor, Dikko Umaru Radda, has expressed profound grief over the devastating tanker explosion that occurred recently at Diko Junction along the Abuja-Kaduna Expressway, Niger State. The tragic incident claimed over 80 lives and left numerous others with severe injuries.
Governor Radda, on behalf of the Government and the people of Katsina State, extended his deepest condolences to Governor Muhammed Umaru Bago, the Government, and the people of Niger State during this period of loss.
“Every life lost in this horrific incident represents a family torn apart and communities left in mourning,” the Governor stated.
Governor Radda further emphasised that this tragedy serves as a reminder of the importance of road safety measures and the need for joint vigilance and response to prevent such harsh incidents.
|
Mr Radda further called for strengthened emergency protocols and enhanced safety regulations for fuel tankers operating on Nigerian highways.
Mr Radda prayed that Allah grant the departed souls Al-Jannatul Firdaus and give their families the strength to bear the loss. He equally prayed for quick recovery for those injured in the accident.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999