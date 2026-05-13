The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has commenced an investigation into an alleged money laundering case involving $79,150 seized at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos.

The anti-graft agency said the investigation involves two suspects, Anih Friday and Chukwukezie Ndonna, who were arrested following the interception of the undeclared cash at the airport.

In a statement shared on Wednesday, the EFCC spokesperson, Dele Oyewale, stated that the suspects were initially arrested by operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency in collaboration with the Nigeria Customs Service.

According to the statement, Mr Friday, a Nigerian resident in Angola with passport number A110909213, arrived in Nigeria aboard an Angola Airlines flight on 2 May when he and Mr Ndonna were intercepted during a routine check at the airport.

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The EFCC noted that the sum of $79,150 allegedly found in their possession was not declared as required by law.

It added that the undeclared cash was concealed in Mr Friday’s hand luggage at the time of his arrest.

The commission further stated that preliminary investigations revealed that Mr Ndonna was allegedly at the airport to receive the money.

“While handing over the suspects and the recovered cash to the EFCC on Monday, 4 May 2026, the NDLEA Commander, Mohammed Mamman, stated that the interception was part of ongoing efforts to curb illicit financial flows, money laundering, and other economic crimes at the nation’s borders,” the statement said.

Receiving the suspects and the recovered cash on behalf of the EFCC, the Acting Zonal Director of the Lagos Zonal Directorate 1, Assistant Commander of the EFCC, Adebayo Adeniyi, represented by Assistant Superintendent of the EFCC, David Bello, thanked the NDLEA and the Nigeria Customs Service for their continued collaboration.

Mr Adeniyi assured the agencies that the commission would expedite an investigation into the matter and prosecute anyone found culpable in line with extant laws.

“The suspects will be charged to court upon the conclusion of investigations,” the statement added.

Background

Under Nigerian financial regulations, travellers are required to declare cash or negotiable instruments exceeding $10,000 or its equivalent at points of entry or exit. Failure to declare such funds can trigger an investigation for potential money laundering offences.

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The latest seizure adds to a series of similar interceptions at the Lagos airport in recent years. In one case, the Nigeria Customs Service handed over undeclared foreign currency running into millions of dollars to the EFCC for investigation.

In another incident, a passenger was investigated after being found with hundreds of thousands of dollars allegedly undeclared during arrival procedures in Lagos.

The anti-graft agency had stated that the coordinated enforcement with the Nigeria Customs Service, and NDLEA is part of broader efforts to curb illicit financial flows through Nigeria’s borders.