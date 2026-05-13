The Delta State Police Command says it is awaiting legal advice from the Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP) before proceeding further with investigations into the alleged sexual assault during the Ozoro festival in the state.

Bright Edafe, the command’s spokesperson, in a telephone conversation with PREMIUM TIMES on Wednesday, said this is because the “available victims” could not identify the suspects arrested in connection with the alleged assault.

“The available victims who would give evidence in court did not identify the suspects as those who assaulted them,” Mr Edafe said.

He explained that, to make progress in the case, the DPP’s legal advice is necessary.

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“We are waiting for DPP’s advice, so that we will make progress,” he said.

Backstory

The development comes nearly two months after disturbing videos surfaced online showing women being sexually assaulted by a crowd during a local festival in Ozoro community, Delta state, triggering outrage across the country.

Reports indicated that several women who were outdoors during the local festival were targeted for harassment. There are also unverified claims that some victims may have been raped.

Reacting earlier to the viral videos, Mr Edafe described the incident as “alarming, disgusting and embarrassing,” stressing that the police had launched an investigation.

“The command condemns this in totality; no custom or tradition is superior to the rights of citizens,” he said.

He also noted that the Commissioner of Police, Aina Adesola, had directed a full-scale probe into the incident. Earlier, the minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, ordered the arrest and prosecution of the perpetrators, while describing the incidents as disturbing, unacceptable, and contrary to human dignity, public safety, and the rule of law.

Ms Sulaiman-Ibrahim noted that the Constitution and the Violence Against Persons (Prohibition) Act (VAPP Act) provide clear protections against such offences.

While commending the swift response of the Police Command in Delta, she called for “a transparent, thorough, and accelerated investigation to ensure that all persons implicated are identified and brought to justice without delay.”

Arrest

Following the outburst, at least 15 people who have now been bailed were arrested.

Their arrests followed the Commissioner of Police’s Special Assignment Team’s analysis of video evidence and intelligence.

Those arrested include Samson Atukpodo, Steven Ovie, Ugbevo Samson, Afoke Akporobaro, Evidence Oguname, and six others whose identities were not immediately disclosed.

Authorities said preliminary findings indicate that the suspects exploited the festival atmosphere to perpetrate acts of sexual violence, stressing that such actions do not represent any legitimate cultural practice.