A health expert, Basden Onwubere, has emphasised the need for regular blood pressure checks and healthier lifestyles to address the rising cases of hypertension among young Nigerians.

Mr Onwubere, a former President of the Nigerian Hypertension Society (NHS), made the call during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Lagos.

He noted that hypertension, previously associated mostly with older adults, is now increasingly being diagnosed among people in their 30s.

The expert, also Chairman of the Nigeria Heart Foundation Committee on Clinical Cardiology, attributed the trend to lifestyle changes and other modifiable risk factors affecting cardiovascular health among younger populations across the country.

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According to him, more than 40 per cent of Nigerian adults are hypertensive, while significant proportions remain unaware of their condition, increasing risks of complications and sudden cardiovascular-related deaths nationwide.

He added that uncontrolled hypertension could sometimes lead to sudden death; especially in individuals who are unaware they are living with persistently elevated blood pressure levels over time without diagnosis.

“Young people are now coming down with hypertension which is a disturbing trend compare to the past where older adults in their 50’s and above were affected by the disease,” he said.

“We should pay more attention to this because many people in this age group are unaware that they have the condition.

“Most people with hypertension do not feel sick. Some may occasionally have headaches or blurred vision, but the majority has no warning signs until complications occur.

“A study done some years ago shows that only 10 per cent of people know they have hypertension,” he said.

The Consultant Cardiologist described hypertension as a condition in which blood vessel pressure remained persistently high, forcing the heart and arteries to work harder than normal continuously.

He explained that the heart pumped blood carrying essential nutrients and oxygen to different parts of the body through an extensive network of blood vessels and arteries efficiently.

According to him, when pressure within the arteries rises and remains uncontrolled, it leads to severe complications affecting vital organs including the heart, brain, kidneys, and eyes seriously.

World Hypertension Day

Speaking ahead of the 2026 World Hypertension Day, Mr Onwubere said hypertension remained a global health challenge affecting more than one billion people worldwide, with cases increasing in Nigeria steadily.

He said the theme “Controlling Hypertension Together: check your blood pressure regularly, defeat the silent killer” highlights the importance of routine blood pressure checks in preventing complications and premature deaths.

The professor of medicine emphasised the need for every home to have a BP machine to ensure regular monitoring and early detection of high blood pressure conditions.

“We all know things are difficult presently but every home should endeavour to get a BP machine to ease and ensure regular check.

He identified predisposing factors such as genetic history, overweight or obesity, high salt intake, lack of physical activity, and increasing age contributing significantly to hypertension risk development.

The expert advocated increased awareness on cardiovascular disease, regular BP checks, exercise, healthy eating habits, adequate rest, and adherence to prescribed treatment to reduce the growing burden effectively.

(NAN)