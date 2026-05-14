The Niger State Government has proposed the rotation of elective political offices within constituencies, as part of efforts to institutionalise zoning and reduce political tension.

Under the proposal, any part of the constituency can only hold the office for a maximum of eight years before other parts take their turns.

Bologi Ibrahim, chief press secretary to Governor Mohammed Bago, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday after a strategic meeting of All Progressives Congress (APC) stakeholders and aspirants at the Government House in Minna.

Governor Bago said the proposal, once gazetted and backed through legislative procedures, would ensure equitable power sharing among communities and strengthen political stability in the state.

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“The zoning system will allow power to revolve around local government areas and constituencies so that there will be everlasting peace in Niger State,” Mr Bago said.

According to the governor, the state government plans to initiate public hearings and other constitutional processes aimed at adopting the zoning formula for all elective positions before the end of 2027.

Mr Bago acknowledged that the Nigerian Constitution does not restrict citizens from contesting elective offices based on senatorial districts or local government origins, but argued that Niger State’s long-standing informal zoning arrangement has contributed to political balance.

“There is an understanding and the zoning system which has been existing in the state has been working well,” he said.

The governor spoke during a broader APC stakeholders’ meeting where he also assured aspirants of transparent and peaceful direct primary elections where consensus arrangements fail.

According to another statement issued by Mr Ibrahim, Mr Bago said consultations were ongoing among aspirants and party leaders to encourage consensus candidacies and minimise internal disputes ahead of the primaries.

He stated that the APC primaries would hold at ward headquarters across the state in line with the party’s timetable.

The governor warned aspirants against mobilising political thugs or non-party members to disrupt the exercise, saying offenders risk disqualification and prosecution.

“He cautioned aspirants not to bring thugs to disrupt the process, as such could lead to disqualification, and any non-member found wanting during the process will be dealt with decisively,” the statement said.

Mr Bago also commended aspirants who voluntarily stepped down in favour of consensus arrangements, describing their actions as sacrifices that would not be ignored by the party and government.

Speaking at the meeting, the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, praised the governor’s handling of party affairs, saying his leadership had encouraged unity within the APC in Niger State.

“It is a good moment for the party and its members,” Mr Idris said, expressing confidence that the primaries would be peaceful and serve as a model for other states.

The Niger State Commissioner of Police, Adamu Elleman, also urged aspirants and supporters to conduct themselves peacefully during the exercise.

Mr Elleman said security personnel would be deployed across the state’s 274 wards and directed all aspirants to sign a peace accord at the police headquarters in Minna.

Other party leaders, including APC North-Central Zonal Chairman Mu’azu Rijau and state APC Chairman Aminu Bobi, called for unity and discipline among party members ahead of the primaries.