British Health Secretary Wes Streeting on Thursday resigned, deepening the political crisis facing Prime Minister Keir Starmer following Labour’s heavy losses in last week’s local elections and a series of ministerial resignations.

Mr Streeting, in a resignation letter posted on social media platform X, said he had “lost confidence” in Starmer’s leadership and could no longer remain in government “honourably and on principle.”

He blamed Labour’s poor election performance across England, Scotland and Wales on growing public dissatisfaction with the government, citing policies such as cuts to winter fuel payments and Starmer’s recent “island of strangers” speech.

According to Mr Streeting, Labour lacked a clear political direction under Mr Starmer.

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“Where we need vision, we have a vacuum. Where we need direction, we have drift,” he wrote.

He further suggested that Mr Starmer might not lead Labour into the next general election and urged the party to hold an open leadership debate focused on policy and vision rather than personalities.

The resignation came a day after King Charles III delivered the King’s Speech outlining the government’s legislative priorities for the new parliamentary session, including plans to strengthen relations with the European Union, speed up green energy projects and reform public services.

However, attention has largely shifted to growing uncertainty surrounding Mr Starmer’s leadership.

British media reported earlier this week that Mr Streeting, viewed as a prominent figure on Labour’s centre-right, had been considering a formal leadership challenge.

Under party rules, a challenger must secure nominations from 81 Labour MPs to enter the contest.

Several junior ministers resigned earlier this week after Labour’s disappointing local election results, while affiliated trade unions also stepped up pressure on Mr Starmer, warning that he could face difficulties leading the party into the next general election.

In spite of the mounting pressure, Downing Street said Mr Starmer would contest any leadership challenge and had no plans to resign.

(Xinhua/NAN)