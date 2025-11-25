The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, says that the annual Judiciary Sports Competition contributed immensely to strengthen the judiciary workforce for an effective justice system.

Ms Kekere-Ekun said this while declaring the 31st edition of the annual judiciary sports competition open in Uyo township stadium on Monday.

She was represented by Uchechukwu Onyemenam, the presiding justice of the Calabar Division of the Court of Appeal.

She said that the annual sports competition had continued to strengthen the bonds among staff, enhanced morals and contributed in no small measure to a healthier, more cohesive judicial workforce.

“It is my honour and privilege to join you on this auspicious occasion of the opening ceremony of the annual judiciary sports competition organised by the National Sports Association for the Judiciary (NASAJ).

“The judiciary is often perceived sorely through the prism of its solemn responsibilities of interpreting the law, resolving disputes, and safeguarding the rights and liberties enshrined in our constitution.

“Yet, behind these formalities stand a dedicated workforce of men and women, whose mental clarity, physical wellbeing, and emotional balance contribute significantly to the proper functioning of our justice system.

“Today’s event serves as an important reminder that the strength of the judiciary rests not only on its judicial officers, but equally on the vitality and commitment of its staff, who keep the wheels of justice turning everyday.

“Sports play a vital role in nurturing these collective wellbeing. It promotes camaraderie, discipline, strategic thinking and healthy competition,” she said.

The CJN added that the annual sports competition brought individuals together across departments, cadres and backgrounds, uniting them through shared purpose and mutual encouragement.

According to her, the tournament represents more than recreation.

“It reflects the value that underpins our institutional life, team work, resilience, fairness, integrity and respect.

“These same values shape the atmosphere in which justice is administered and directly influence the public confidence in our court,” she said.

She commended NASAJ, the organisers of the event, for steadfast commitment to fostering wellbeing, fellowship and unity within the judicial family.

The chief justice thanked Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State for hosting the event and his consistent support for the judiciary in the state.

Earlier, the Chief Judge of Akwa Ibom, Ekaette Obot, expressed gratitude to God Almighty for granting the officials and participants in the annual competition safety.

Ms Obot assured organisers of the competition of standard sporting facilities across the stadium for effective and healthier competition.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 10-day sporting fiesta will feature 13 events for both male and female competitors, with the exception of football, which will be contested only by male teams.

NAN also reports that they include athletics, swimming, volleyball, badminton, handball, table tennis, scrabble, and chess.

Participants are drawn from all judiciary bodies nationwide, with the Court of Appeal seeking to defend their championship title after emerging the overall winners at the 2024 edition in Minna, Niger State.

