Twenty-four hours after actress Annie Macaulay denied rumours of reconciliation with music icon Innocent “2Baba” Idibia, the singer has followed suit.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that Annie, on her social media pages, dismissed a viral video suggesting she was back with the “African Queen” hitmaker, describing it as false and misleading.

Debunking the video, Annie stated that she remained single and had not reconciled with anyone.

“Old videos circulating everywhere. False news everywhere. Lies, lies, lies and more lies. Annie is single. Not going back anywhere. I do not live there anymore!!! All that concerns me are my two brilliant, beautiful daughters!!!! My career,” she wrote on her Snapchat.

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2Baba speaks

Addressing the rumours, the singer denied on his Instagram Story on Tuesday that he and Annie had rekindled their relationship.

Like Annie, the Benue-born singer confirmed that the video, which gained momentum on X, was not recent.

He wrote, “Abeg na old video.”

With both 2Baba and the 41-year-old confirming that the circulating footage is dated, they have effectively dispelled rumours suggesting a reconciliation.

Background

The 50-year-old and Annie shared a relationship that spanned over 20 years. They held their traditional marriage ceremony in February 2013, followed by a white wedding in Dubai the following month.

They have two daughters, Isabella and Olivia.

In January 2025, 2Baba announced that they had ended their marriage and commenced divorce proceedings, confirming months of speculation surrounding their relationship.

Following the separation, the singer publicly introduced Edo State lawmaker Natasha Osawaru as his new partner in February 2025. They held their traditional wedding in July 2025 and welcomed their first child together, a baby boy, in November 2025.