A doctoral candidate in the Department of Animal Production at Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University (ATBU), Bauchi, has petitioned the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) and the State Security Service (SSS), alleging academic sabotage, abuse of power, and denial of a fair hearing by his department.

Speaking with PREMIUM TIMES, Ebule Kenneth said his research project led to the invention of a specialised milking cluster machine designed specifically for milking Nigerian indigenous cows. However, he accused the chairman of his supervisory committee of frustrating his efforts by unjustifiably prolonging the project and delaying his graduation.

According to Mr Kenneth, the university appointed three supervisors to oversee his research: Professors Demo Kalla, Hassan Mai, and M.M. Abubakar.

“In August 2023, I presented my research data to Professor Kalla, who serves as the chairman of my supervisory committee. He refused to accept it without providing any justification,” Mr Kenneth stated. “However, the other two committee members took me under their wing and continued working with me, which eventually led to the successful invention of the milking machine in 2024.”

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Citing dissatisfaction with Professor Kalla’s conduct, Mr Kenneth said he had formally applied to the department to change the head of his supervisory committee. “Despite clear evidence of victimisation, the Head of Department has yet to approve the request.”

“I have fully completed the project and developed the working milking machine. It is ready for presentation, meaning I should be cleared for graduation,” Mr Kenneth said. “Yet, the university management keeps referring my case back to the very person who voluntarily withdrew himself from active participation in the project.”

He said the university later established an internal investigative committee in July 2025 to examine his complaints, but, curiously, included the accused professor as a member of the panel. Mr Kenneth said he submitted separate petitions to the ICPC on 31 December 2025 and the State Security Service (SSS), accusing Professor Kalla of abuse of office.

“The committee pleaded with me to withdraw the ICPC petition, promising that the matter would be resolved internally. I agreed and withdrew it in January. Unfortunately, they simply referred the matter back to Professor Kalla, who has continued to harass, victimise, and completely demoralise me. Because of this breach of trust, I have officially written to the ICPC to reopen the case.”

Professor Kalla declined to be interviewed on the matter and referred the reporter to the university’s management. However, the university’s spokesperson, Zailani Baffa, stated that the school could not comment on a matter under investigation by the ICPC.

When PREMIUM TIMES contacted one of the supervisors, Hassan Mai, he confirmed he had retired from service. “As a veterinary doctor, I was part of the programme; I went through his thesis and provided my inputs.”

“As a PhD student’s supervisor, I closely monitored the data collection process, which was instrumental in fabricating the milking machine. In fact, we tested the machine, and it performed fantastically,” he noted.

However, he declined to comment on why the chairperson of the supervisory committee, Professor Kalla, has yet to clear Mr Kenneth. “It is very unfortunate that he is still in school,” he said, though he added that he did not have much to say on the matter, as he had retired from service.