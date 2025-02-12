Sixteen days after he announced his divorce from Annie Macaulay, his actress wife of 12 years, superstar singer 2baba has unveiled Natasha Osawaru as his fiancee.
Ms Osawaru is a politician currently serving as the Deputy Majority Leader of the Edo State House of Assembly.
2baba’s whirlwind affair with Ms Osawaru has dominated the gossip mills after photos and videos surfaced online before their divorce announcement.
On Monday, the singer’s surprise appearance at the State House of Assembly during a plenary session raised eyebrows and somewhat confirmed his relationship with Ms Osawaru.
However, on Tuesday night, the much-loved singer restated the rumours by extolling his woman and making his intentions for her public.
Natasha Osawaru
In a shocking move, the 49-year-old father of six openly declared his love for the lawmaker in a now-viral video.
He said: “To Whom It May Concern. #I do yarn my truth. Feel free to continue alleging. We shall all be alright. Natasha is a young, brilliant, and amazing woman” who has been unfairly labelled as a “home breaker. Allegedly, I have been seeing so many things, so many people coming up with their false narratives and malicious nonsense after I posted that stuff that I posted.
”Yes, I posted what I posted. Hon. Natasha has nothing to do with what happened between me and Annie in our marriage. Yes, I love her; she is amazing and cool; I want to marry her’’.
Like his divorce announcement video, the singer deleted this engagement announcement video.
Annie Macaulay
2Baba and Annie’s relationship began in 1999 as a friendship that later became love. Annie gained public recognition when she appeared in 2Baba’s famous “African Queen” music video in 2004. They welcomed their first daughter, Isabella, in 2008.
In 2012, 2Baba proposed to Annie on Valentine’s Day in Lagos, and they had a private wedding the same year. Their grand white wedding followed in Dubai on 23 March 2013, and they welcomed their second daughter, Olivia, in 2014.
READ ALSO: ‘Annie and I are separated, Ive filed for divorce’ 2baba
Their marriage has faced challenges, mainly due to 2Baba’s past relationship with Pero Adeniyi, the mother of three of his children.
Despite tensions and public controversies, the couple renewed their vows 2022 for their 10th anniversary, reaffirming their commitment and remaining one of Nigeria’s most admired celebrity couples.
Annie has stayed off social media since 2baba broke the news of their divorce on 27 January.
