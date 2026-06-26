Delta State University (DELSU), Abraka, erupted in excitement as MTN Nigeria brought its Live It 100 on Campus activation to the institution.

The activation forms part of MTN Pulse’s youth engagement platform, which connects with students through experiences that blend entertainment, learning, and opportunity, whilst deepening the brand’s ties with young Nigerians across tertiary institutions nationwide.

During the three-day programme, thousands of students turned out to take part in games, interactive experiences, prize giveaways and entertainment programmes crafted to engage and reward young people.

Held from 17-19 June, the event produced a standout moment on its final day when Joyce Obarakpor, a 200-level Nursing Science student, walked away with a brand-new car after her name emerged from the raffle draw.

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MTN Nigeria’s Senior Manager for Segment Marketing, Youth, Women and Teens, Temilolu Salako, said the initiative goes beyond connectivity.

He noted that it reflected the company’s drive to create spaces where young Nigerians can engage, grow and thrive.

Mr Salako added that MTN Pulse was built to meet young people where they are, supporting not only their academic pursuits but also their broader personal ambitions.

MTN Pulse is an impactful campus initiative created to celebrate and support young people. We want students to have opportunities to learn, connect, showcase their talents and enjoy memorable experiences while on campus,” he said.

He added that the initiative has continued to reach more tertiary institutions across the country, underscoring MTN’s long-term commitment to empowering young people and fostering meaningful engagement on campuses.

Opportunities

Meanwhile, the Dean of Students’ Affairs, Vincent Efebeh, who represented the Vice Chancellor, Samuel Asagba, praised the programme, describing it as a significant boost to students’ welfare and overall wellbeing.

He commended MTN for consistently investing in the development of young Nigerians through initiatives that blend education, leisure and social interaction.

According to him, the activation gave students a welcome opportunity to unwind, connect and take a break from academic activities.

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Similarly, the President of the Students’ Union Government (SUG), Kingsley Dumuje, applauded the initiative, saying it had struck a chord with the student community.

He noted that the programme reflected MTN’s appreciation of students’ needs beyond academics by offering a unique mix of entertainment, engagement and rewarding experiences that appealed to young people.

Speaking after receiving her prize, Ms Obarakpor expressed appreciation to MTN, saying she had envisioned herself as the winner even before the event.

She dedicated the car to her mother, whom she described as her greatest source of encouragement and support.

“My mummy is going to be very excited because she has sacrificed so much to make sure my siblings and I go to school. I want to thank MTN. I’m very happy and very excited,” Ms Obarakpor said.