Suspected bandits have reportedly burnt down a public primary school in Dekara, Borgu Local Government Area of Niger State, despite allegedly collecting a N10 million protection levy from communities in the area.

Residents told PREMIUM TIMES that the attackers set ablaze the Central Primary School, Dekara, during a raid on Wednesday, forcing many residents to flee the town.

A resident, who requested anonymity for security reasons, said the gunmen emerged from the Kainji Lake National Park to launch the attack.

According to the resident, communities in the Dekara District had recently paid N10 million demanded by the bandits to spare the area.

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“The bandits imposed a N10 million levy on our communities. We paid because they threatened to attack us if we failed to comply. They assured us that once the money was paid, we would be allowed to remain peacefully in our communities,” the resident said.

However, despite the payment, the attackers reportedly invaded the district headquarters, burnt the Central Primary School and forced residents to abandon the community.

Residents said several communities across Borgu and neighbouring Agwara Local Government Area have witnessed repeated attacks in recent weeks, with many villages now deserted.

Most displaced residents are said to have taken refuge in safer communities and informal internally displaced persons (IDP) camps after abandoning their homes, farms and other means of livelihood.

Fresh attack in Shiroro

In a related development, suspected bandits reportedly attacked Dnakau, Lanta and Unguwan Kawo communities in Shiroro Local Government Area, killing one person and abducting another.

Residents identified the deceased as Moses Joseph of Unguwan Kawo, while the abducted victim, simply identified as Emma from Bagna community, was reportedly shot before being taken away by the attackers.

The incidents add to growing concerns over worsening insecurity across parts of Niger State, where armed groups have continued to target rural communities despite ongoing military operations.

As of the time of filing this report, neither the state government nor the police had issued an official statement on the latest attacks.

Efforts to obtain comments from the Police Public Relations Officer, Wasiu Abiodun, were unsuccessful, as calls and messages seeking his reaction went unanswered.

The latest attacks underscore the persistent security challenges confronting communities in Niger State, particularly in Borgu, Shiroro, Munya, Rafi, Mariga and parts of Agwara local government areas.

Over the past few years, armed groups operating from forests bordering the Kainji Lake National Park, the Allawa forest and other remote locations have repeatedly attacked rural communities, killed residents, abducted travellers and villagers for ransom, and imposed illegal levies on communities.

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Security experts and community leaders have previously warned that the use of forests and protected areas as hideouts has made it difficult for security agencies to effectively contain the activities of armed groups.

Several communities in Shiroro, Munya and Rafi local government areas have, in previous incidents, reportedly paid millions of naira in levies to bandits in exchange for temporary peace, only for the agreements to be violated through fresh attacks, kidnappings and killings.

The recurring attacks have displaced thousands of residents, disrupted farming activities and heightened food security concerns in Niger State, one of Nigeria’s major agricultural producers.