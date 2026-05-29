The 2026 Ojude Oba Festival in Ijebu Ode, Ogun State, is currently underway, with Governor Dapo Abiodun, former President Olusegun Obasanjo, the Minister of Art, Culture, Tourism and the Creative Economy, Hannatu Musawa, and Farooq “King of Steeze” Oreagba in attendance.

Seyi Tinubu, All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in the state, Solomon “Yayi” Adeola, and other guests added colour to the celebration with vibrant displays of Yoruba culture, fashion and tradition.

Mr Oreagba, who emerged as one of the standout personalities at the 2025 edition of the cultural festival, once again captured attention as he made a dramatic entrance on horseback.

He attended the festival in a white agbada paired with a purple cap and complemented the outfit with striking accessories.

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He also maintained his now-famous cultural style by holding a cigarette during the horse ride.

Highpoints

Mr Obasanjo, Mr Abiodun, and Mr Tinubu generated excitement among festival-goers as they arrived at the venue, greeted with loud cheers from attendees.

Socio-cultural groups and age-grade associations set the tone for the festival, which featured a vibrant showcase of tradition, elegance and cultural pride, as participants arrived in coordinated, richly embroidered traditional outfits.

Family groups also helped shape the lively atmosphere, making grand entrances in matching ensembles, including flowing agbadas, neatly tied gele headwraps and finely crafted beaded accessories.

Ojude Oba

Eniola Badmus, Rotimi Salami, Adeniyi Johnson, Sikiratu Sidodo, Dayo Amusa, Femi Branch, Abiodun Adebanjo, and Amokade Adetayo were among the actors who graced the festival.

This year’s festival was themed “Celebrating the Legacy of Oba Sikiru Adetona.”

This year’s festival was dedicated to the late Adetona, who was widely respected for transforming Ojude Oba into an internationally recognised cultural celebration.

The festival is held annually on the third day after Eid al-Kabir and remains one of Nigeria’s most significant cultural celebrations.

It continues to attract thousands of participants and spectators from across Nigeria and beyond each year.

Traditionally, the event draws prominent politicians, celebrities, business leaders and members of the Ijebu diaspora, all converging in Ijebu-Ode to pay homage to the Awujale and celebrate Ijebu heritage, unity and identity.

This year’s edition is taking place without a substantive Awujale on the throne.

Below are photos from the festival: