For many outside Nigeria, Farooq Oreagba served as an introduction to Ojude Oba. For those already familiar with the festival, his presence was less surprising

The most interesting cultural moments are rarely invented. More often, they are longstanding traditions that suddenly acquire global visibility because the rest of the world finally develops the vocabulary to appreciate them.

This is now evident with Ojude Oba.

For generations, the annual festival in Ijebu-Ode has stood as one of Nigeria’s most sophisticated public rituals. It brings together family heritage, tailored aso-oke, horsemanship, commerce, photography, and social prestige. The event is marked by confidence, serving as a deeply understood social tradition rather than a mere spectacle.

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Today, the festival is receiving international attention.

Much of that attention has settled, quite naturally, on Farooq Oreagba, whose appearances at recent festival editions have become among the most widely circulated images in contemporary African culture. In photographs, he appears almost impossibly composed: layered traditional fabric, dark glasses, coral beads, tattooed arms and the relaxed posture of someone entirely at ease inside his own aesthetic universe.

These images resonated because they conveyed genuine authenticity, which is increasingly rare online.

For many outside Nigeria, Oreagba served as an introduction to Ojude Oba. For those already familiar with the festival, his presence was less surprising, as such figures have long been part of Southwestern Nigeria’s cultural landscape. The primary change is the increased scale of attention.

FCMB Group Plc recognises this distinction.

The financial institution has supported Ojude Oba for over twenty years, well before the festival gained international prominence. Its involvement reflects ongoing participation in the cultural life of Ijebuland, rather than a typical sponsorship.

This longstanding commitment gives the Group’s festival campaign solid credibility.

The campaign, themed “Together, for culture,” uses a visual language that avoids the excessive theatrics often seen in corporate cultural marketing. It demonstrates restraint and confidence, acknowledging that Ojude Oba already holds its own authority and significance.

This may explain why FCMB Group’s partnership with Oreagba feels so authentic.

He represents the qualities that make the festival compelling: tradition alongside modernity, elegance with ease, and cultural rootedness without nostalgia. Beyond his image, he is recognised within Nigeria’s capital-market sector, highlighting the longstanding connections between finance, style, and heritage.

This year’s festival, themed “Celebrating the Legacy of Oba Sikiru Adetona,” carries special significance following the passing of the Awujale, whose leadership elevated Ojude Oba to international recognition.

Despite this transition, the festival maintains a contemporary energy. Designers create collections inspired by it, hotels are booked weeks in advance, and photographers approach the processions as they would fashion week. Increasingly, younger Nigerians view it as a cultural aspiration rather than an obligation.

This evolution is important because Ojude Oba now plays a larger role in Nigeria’s national narrative, reflecting an organized, stylish, commercially vibrant, and culturally confident society.

Farooq Oreagba may be the festival’s most recognisable figure today. However, the deeper narrative is one of endurance and the gradual accumulation of cultural relevance.

Ojude Oba embraced spectacle long before the advent of the internet.

Long before global audiences discovered these images, FCMB was already involved.