The abducted vice principal of Community Grammar School, Ahoro-Esinele, in Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State, Folawe Alamu, has appealed to President Bola Tinubu, Governor Seyi Makinde and other Nigerians to negotiate with her abductors for the release of the victims.

Mrs Alamu made the appeal in a distress video circulated online on Thursday, about 15 days after gunmen abducted pupils and teachers during coordinated attacks on schools in the Ogbomoso axis of Oyo State.

Looking visibly distraught and kneeling in the video, the vice principal said the victims had remained in the bush since the abduction and were being exposed to harsh weather conditions.

“Good morning, today is the 27th of May 2026. About 13 days ago we were picked from work and still now we are still in the bush.

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“We are begging President Tinubu, Governor Makinde and every other well-meaning Nigerian to please help us. I am calling on the Nigeria Union of Teachers to help us and talk to them. You don’t need force, all you have to do is to negotiate with them and release us.

“We are in the cold, we are under the sun and inside the rain, the children and adults as well. We are begging you, don’t let them waste our lives,” she said.

Mrs Alamu said the abductors were becoming impatient and frustrated, warning that the situation could deteriorate if urgent steps were not taken.

“This does not call for force at all, just negotiate with them and dialogue with them,” she added.

15 May Oyo attack

PREMIUM TIMES reported that armed hoodlums riding motorcycles attacked Baptist Nursery and Primary School in Yawota, as well as Community Grammar School and L.A Primary School in Esiele, Oriire Local Government Area, on 15 May.

The police confirmed that an assistant headmaster identified as Mr Adesiyan was killed during the attack. The police further revealed that an okada rider was also shot dead after resisting attempts by the attackers to seize his motorcycle.

Governor Makinde later disclosed that 25 students and seven teachers were abducted during the attacks. He also confirmed that one of the teachers was killed by the assailants. Videos later circulated showing that a teacher, Michael Oyedokun was beheaded by the gunmen.

The governor said the state government was willing to negotiate with the abductors to secure the safe release of the victims.

“Whatever their demands may be, we are ready to listen and address the ones we can as a state government,” Governor Makinde said while addressing journalists in Ibadan.

Governor Makinde described the situation as fluid and difficult, noting that security operatives were still carrying out rescue operations in the area.

He also disclosed that the state government had established an operational situation room at the Oyo State Police Command headquarters to coordinate rescue efforts and provide verified information to the public.

The attack has since stirred outrage across the country, with concerns growing over the increasing wave of abductions targeting schools and rural communities in the South-west.

President Tinubu has condemned the abduction and directed security agencies to ensure the safe rescue of the victims and arrest of the perpetrators.

He also assured the Oyo State Government and affected families that the federal government would support ongoing rescue operations and efforts to restore security in the area.