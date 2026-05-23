As House of Sota marks its 10th anniversary, founder Folashade Balogun has reaffirmed her commitment to promoting Nigerian culture and indigenous fashion on the global stage through strategic cultural collaborations and storytelling initiatives.

Speaking during a press conference ahead of the anniversary celebration and the unveiling of a partnership with Rolling Stone Africa, Ms Balogun described the milestone as both exciting and fulfilling, noting that the journey has been driven by her passion for promoting Made-in-Nigeria products, especially adire fashion.

“I believe so much in Nigeria, and I believe adire can be worn to corporate places, offices, and even parties. This is me contributing my own quota to my country,” she said.

The anniversary celebration also coincides with a strategic partnership among BHLA, House of Sota, and Rolling Stone Africa to amplify African stories, culture, and creativity globally.

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“Rolling Stone has been telling African stories for years, and there is no better partner for us. This relationship will continue beyond this week, and we are excited about what the future holds,” Ms Balogun added.

Ms Balogun reaffirmed her company’s dedication to showcasing Nigerian culture and fashion on the global stage.

Ms Balogun also revealed that House of Sota has, over the past decade, used fashion as a platform to project Nigerian culture while encouraging greater support and patronage of local brands among Nigerians.

“As Nigerians, this is the right time for us to invest in wearing our own brands and proudly showcase Made-in-Nigeria products to the world.”

Challenges

Furthermore, Ms Balogun revealed that the industry is currently grappling with several challenges, particularly those linked to importation and customs procedures.

She noted that, despite these difficulties, opportunities for Nigerian brands are steadily expanding, especially among Africans in the diaspora, who continue to support and wear locally made products proudly.

Ms Balogun added that the anniversary coincides with a strategic collaboration between House of Sota and Rolling Stone Africa.

She stressed that local fashion should receive the same level of recognition and support as international brands often do.

She further explained that the partnership aims to amplify African stories, culture, and creativity on a global stage.

Theme

She further disclosed that the anniversary, themed “Culture as an Economic Currency,” will explore the economic value of African culture across key sectors.

These include fashion, cuisine, technology, artificial intelligence, and the wider creative industry.

Ms Balogun noted that BHLA, in collaboration with Yaba College of Technology, empowered over 2,000 young people last year, adding that efforts were already underway to scale up the initiative this year.

She also explained that the partnership with Rolling Stone Africa was aimed at amplifying African narratives globally and opening up new opportunities for young creatives and entrepreneurs across the continent.

“Rolling Stone has been telling African stories for years, and there is no better partner for us. This relationship will continue beyond this week, and we are excited about what the future holds,” she said.

Africa turn

Meanwhile, the Chief Executive Officer of Rolling Stone Africa, David Bellegarde-Smeralda, said the platform’s expansion into Nigeria represents a major milestone in its mission to spotlight African talent across music, sport, fashion and film.

Mr Bellegarde-Smeralda described Nigeria as one of the continent’s most influential creative hubs.

He pointed to the country’s strong impact on entertainment, fashion and culture as key factors behind Rolling Stone Africa’s decision to establish a presence there.

He also commended House of Sota and BHLA for their work in strengthening cultural links between Africa and its diaspora.

“Now is the time for Africa. The media plays a big role in creating opportunities for people, and we want to amplify the stories and talents coming from the continent,” Mr Bellegarde-Smeralda said.

Creatives empowerment

More so, the Editor-in-Chief of Rolling Stone Africa, Gwen Madiba, said the partnership would include a “Culture on Culture Week”, a cultural exchange programme aimed at reconnecting people of African descent with their ancestral heritage.

Ms Madiba explained that the collaboration is anchored on shared values, particularly the celebration of African identity, the empowerment of creatives, and the support of young people through meaningful initiatives.

She also revealed that more than 100 school bags, along with educational materials, would be distributed to students.

According to her, the initiative forms part of a joint outreach programme involving BHLA, House of Sota, Rolling Stone Africa, and fashion label Kazamance.

“Menstrual hygiene products will also be distributed as part of activities marking Menstrual Hygiene Day.

“As part of the initiative, American reality television personality Olandria Carthen arrived in Nigeria for the first time to participate in the cultural activities and showcase Nigerian fashion, cuisine, and traditions,” she noted.