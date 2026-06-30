A Lagos-based public relations and communications consultancy, Blanche Aigle Communications, has secured international recognition after its Gino World Jollof Festival campaign was shortlisted for the 2026 Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity.

It was also named a finalist at the 2026 SABRE Awards EMEA, two of the communications industry’s most respected global honours. The Cannes Lions is widely regarded as the world’s premier awards programme for advertising, marketing and creative communications, while the SABRE Awards recognise excellence in branding, reputation and engagement.

The agency announced the recognition in a statement on Monday, saying its campaign featuring celebrity chef Hilda Baci was shortlisted in the Brand Experience & Activation category at Cannes Lions after advancing from 158 shortlisted entries selected from 1,551 submissions worldwide.

The campaign was also named a finalist in the Diamond Geographic Category for Africa at the 2026 SABRE Awards EMEA, where a jury of communications industry leaders evaluated more than 2,000 entries.

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According to the agency, the campaign was developed in partnership with Gino and Ms Baci to celebrate Nigerian cuisine through an integrated communications strategy that combines public relations, experiential marketing, influencer engagement, event execution, and storytelling.

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Blanche Aigle said the initiative generated more than six billion media impressions globally and culminated in two Guinness World Records, helping to amplify Nigerian cuisine and culture to international audiences.

Commenting on the recognition, the agency’s Founder and Lead Consultant, Nene Bejide, described the dual recognition as validation of the impact of culturally rooted storytelling.

“Being recognised by both Cannes Lions and the SABRE Awards is a testament to the power of culturally relevant storytelling and integrated communications. The Gino World Jollof Festival demonstrated what is possible when strategy, creativity, execution and authentic cultural insight come together to create experiences that resonate deeply with audiences.”

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She added that the recognition reflects the agency’s commitment to developing campaigns that combine strategic thinking, creativity and measurable impact.

Founded in Lagos, Blanche Aigle Communications provides strategic communications and public relations services across sectors, including technology, finance, lifestyle, corporate communications and fast-moving consumer goods.

The recognition adds to the growing international visibility of campaigns originating from Nigeria and reflects the increasing competitiveness of African communications agencies on the global stage.