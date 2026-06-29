Babcock University, Ilishan-Remo, Ogun State, has raised concerns about a fake “Honorary Certificate” circulating on social media, allegedly issued to Nigerian comedian and content creator, Oderhohwo Joseph Efe, popularly known as Carter Efe.

In a statement released on Monday, , and shared on its official social media pages, the university said the document is fake and did not come from it. It also said legal steps are being taken to identify those behind it.

The institution also warned employers, professional bodies, and members of the public against accepting or acting on the document.

Backstory

The issue began on 23 September, 2025, during a live stream where Carter Efe reacted angrily to viewers he said were disrespecting him.

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During the stream, he claimed’

“I went to Babcock University and graduated with first-class honours. Go and ask. I studied Biochemistry. I was the best in my set. Make una no use me dey play o,” he said.

He later repeated the claim on his X account (formerly Twitter).

At the time, many people dismissed it as a joke or part of his online personality. But the issue returned in June 2026 when a fake “Honorary Certificate” appeared online.

The document, which carried the university’s name, logo and seal, circulated on social media and appeared to support the content creator’s earlier claim.

Errors in the fake document

The university said the certificate contains clear mistakes.

It said the “Babcock University Biochemistry Computer Club” listed on the document does not exist.

According to the university, Biochemistry is part of the Benjamin S. Carson (Snr) College of Health and Medical Sciences. At the same time, the Computer Club operates separately within the School of Computing and Engineering Sciences.

It said the document incorrectly mixed both units, creating something that does not exist.

The university also corrected the academic term used in the certificate.

“For the avoidance of doubt, there is no academic classification or degree known to Babcock University as ‘First Class Upper’. The recognised classification is First Class Honours,” the statement reads.

It added that student clubs or departments are not allowed to issue degrees, honours, or academic titles.

It said only official certificates and transcripts from the Office of the Registrar are valid.

Possible legal action

Babcock University warned that using or sharing fake academic documents is a serious offence.

It said anyone involved in producing or using forged certificates for jobs, admission, promotion, or immigration could face legal action.

The university also said it may take both civil and criminal steps against anyone who misuses its name, logo, seal, or certificates.

It urged the public and organisations to always verify academic documents directly from the school before accepting them.