Many people have, at one time or another, ignored the urge to urinate during long meetings, while travelling, standing in queues, or when toilet facilities are unavailable.

While occasional delays may not pose serious health risks, medical experts warn that frequently holding urine for prolonged periods can affect the urinary system and lead to health complications.

The urinary system comprises the kidneys, ureters, bladder and urethra. Its primary function is to filter waste products and excess fluids from the blood and remove them from the body through urination.

Experts say most adults can safely hold urine for about three to five hours, although it is advisable to empty the bladder once the urge arises.

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Urine is produced by the kidneys as they filter waste and excess water from the bloodstream before it is temporarily stored in the bladder.

What happens when you hold urine?

The bladder is a stretchable muscular organ that expands as it fills with urine. As the bladder fills, nerve signals are sent to the brain, creating the urge to urinate. The bladder then stores the urine until a person is ready to use the toilet.

However, experts say repeatedly ignoring this urge can place stress on the urinary system and create conditions that encourage bacterial growth, increasing the risk of urinary tract infections (UTIs).

Speaking with PT HEALTH WATCH, Sekeenah Odunaye-Badmus, a consultant family physician, said habitual urine retention could weaken the bladder muscles over time and affect normal urinary function.

“Habitual holding of urine over a long period of time can weaken the muscles of the bladder, which can lead to incontinence,” she said.

She explained that prolonged urine retention could also result in sediment build-up in the bladder, increasing the risk of kidney stone formation.

“This can also lead to sedimentation of urine, which can, over time, lead to the formation of kidney stones,” she added.

Ms Odunaye-Badmus further explained that the bladder is connected to the ureters and kidneys, noting that excessive urine retention may sometimes cause a backflow of urine to the upper urinary tract when the bladder becomes overly full.

According to her, repeatedly ignoring the urge to urinate may also reduce the bladder’s sensitivity to fullness signals, making it harder for some individuals to recognise when they need to use the toilet.

Common symptoms

Health experts say some symptoms may indicate complications arising from poor bladder habits.

These include pain or a burning sensation during urination, lower abdominal or pelvic pain, frequent feelings of incomplete bladder emptying, sudden and intense urges to urinate, and involuntary urine leakage, also known as incontinence.

Ms Odunaye-Badmus therefore advised people not to make a habit of delaying urination, urging them to use the restroom whenever they feel the urge.

According to her, consistently waiting until urination becomes painful may increase the risk of complications affecting the bladder and urinary tract.