Lawyer, entrepreneur, and ex-Miss Nigeria, Ezinne Akudo, has launched the second season of her podcast, Beyond, focusing on personal growth, healing, and navigating life’s transitional phases.

The new season was unveiled over the weekend at an event in Lagos themed “Conversations That Matter,” which brought together professionals, creatives and public figures for discussions on personal development and emotional well-being.

Among those in attendance were rapper Falz, television anchor Olive Emodi, media personality Idia Aisien, actor Shawn Faqua and his wife, Sharon Ifunanya, Arise News anchor Vimbai Mutinhiri-Ekpenyong, actor Blessing Obasi-Nze, media personality Mojibade Sosanya, sports journalist Kelechi Anyikude, and the Senior Pastors of The Logic Church, Apostle Flourish Peters and Pastor Amaka Peters.

Podcast

Speaking at the event, Ms Akudo said the podcast was created to provide a safe space for people navigating uncertain periods in their personal and professional lives.

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“I realised there was a profound silence surrounding the ‘in-between’ phases of our lives. I created this podcast specifically for those who are trying to get from where they are to where they want to be. It is a haven for anyone feeling stuck and grappling with profound questions about life, purpose, and faith,” she said.

Focus on identity and healing

Ms Akudo said feedback from the first season showed that many people desired more honest conversations about life’s challenges.

She said the second season explores issues including identity, grief, healing and personal transformation.

The podcast premiered on 19 June and is available on major streaming platforms.

Launch event

Guests were welcomed with a cocktail reception and live music performance by Tena the Violinist before an exclusive screening of one of the new season’s episodes.

The screening was followed by a fireside conversation moderated by News Central television anchor Olive Emodi. During the session, Ms Akudo spoke about the inspiration behind the new season and answered questions from the audience.

The event ended with a musical performance by Khemmiesings and a networking session.

The second season of Beyond with Ezinne is available on major podcast streaming platforms, including Spotify, Apple Podcasts and YouTube.