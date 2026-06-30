History has repeatedly shown that the rise or collapse of civilisations is often tied to the quality of the men who occupy strategic positions of influence. Adolf Hitler’s devastating impact on Germany, and ultimately the world, was not achieved by his charisma alone, but by his deliberate recruitment of highly skilled men who aligned themselves with his destructive vision. Engineers, propagandists, administrators, and ideologues became instruments of terror in his hands.

“For I looked, and there was no man; I looked among them, but there was no counselor.” — Isaiah 41:28

Their number was small, but their impact was catastrophic. Evil men, when strategically positioned, can shake nations. Because a man is a foundational pillar, his alignment determines the stability or destruction of the structure resting upon him. When a man falls out of position, he does not fall alone; he pulls down the entire domestic, corporate, or national ecosystem attached to his leadership.

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Conversely, history is redeemed when righteous men stand firmly in their assignment. In Africa, the late Archbishop Benson Idahosa of Nigeria stood as a towering pillar of integrity, spiritual authority, and service to God and humanity. He did not merely preach; he established universities, transformed the landscape of African evangelism, and maintained an exemplary, transparent marriage to his wife, Margaret. As a dedicated father, he raised biological children who carry his mantle today, while mentoring thousands of greater spiritual sons who continue to reshape global ministry and governance.

His life proved a timeless kingdom principle: when a man carries genuine spiritual authority, his jurisdiction extends far beyond the pulpit into societal reformation.

This is the sobering reality of manhood: one man can build a nation, and one man can burn it to ashes. One righteous man can shift history, just as Jesus Christ did. One wicked man can plunge generations into darkness. When evil men unite, destinies are destroyed. When godly men unite, destinies are redeemed. Manhood is the global thermostat; it sets the temperature of the culture. If the men are cold, the society freezes in immorality. If the men are on fire for righteousness, the nation burns with divine purpose.

God is not merely searching for males, males are everywhere. God is searching for men, kingdom men. Men who understand purpose, responsibility, covenant integrity, and spiritual authority. Men whose physical presence strengthens families, stabilizes local communities, and shapes international nations. In Europe, the legacy of William Booth, founder of The Salvation Army, shines brightly. Alongside his wife Catherine, Booth combined deep spiritual service to God with radical humanitarian action, rescuing millions from urban poverty.

A dedicated father, he raised eight children who all became powerful leaders, expanding the ministry globally and proving that a kingdom man builds a generational fortress at home while transforming global society. He modeled the truth that a man’s greatest asset is not his wealth, but the spiritual calibre of his seed. The marketplace also yields incredible kingdom leaders who reshape the world through intellect, innovation, and unwavering faith. In the field of science and genetic technology,

Dr. Francis Collins, the world-renowned physician-geneticist who led the Human Genome Project, stands as a brilliant example. A devout Christian, Dr. Collins has spent decades demonstrating that cutting-edge science and faith in Christ go hand in hand. Throughout his high-profile leadership roles, including directing the National Institutes of Health (NIH), he has maintained absolute ethical integrity, a steadfast marriage, and a life dedicated to using biotechnology for the healing of humanity.

He proved that a man does not need to compromise his devotion to God to sit at the absolute pinnacle of human intellectual achievement.

The greatest need of godly women is not simply a male, but a godly man. The greatest need of nations is not population growth, but the emergence of righteous, principled, kingdom-minded men. Scripture gives us a profound picture of this in Genesis. After Adam sinned, God’s question echoed through Eden:

“Adam, where are you?” — Genesis 3:9

God was not confused about Adam’s physical location. Adam was in God’s garden, God’s territory. The question was not geographical; it was positional. God was bypassing the landscape to audit the stewardship of the assigned ruler. God was asking:

Where are you in responsibility? Where are you in leadership? Where are you in spiritual covering? Where are you in truth, integrity, and obedience? Where are you in your assignment as a man?

This is the same question God is asking men today. Men, where are you? True manhood is not defined by biology but by purpose. Not by muscles but by maturity. Not by trousers but by truth. Not by age but by assignment. Not by dominance but by divine responsibility. When a man abdicates his position, a vacuum is created, and darkness automatically rushes in to fill it.

Look at Billy Graham in the Americas. For over six decades, he served God and humanity with absolute financial and moral integrity, completely avoiding the systemic scandals that tripped up his contemporaries. His seventy-year marriage to Ruth was a model of mutual honor, and he raised children, including Franklin and Anne, who grew into international ministers in their own right. Graham demonstrated that a true kingdom man leaves an untarnished legacy of truth for his family and the world, understanding that character in secret is the real engine of power in public.

We see this same multi-generational blueprint in the fields of law, civil rights, and foundational sciences. Justice Thurgood Marshall, the first African American Supreme Court Justice, anchored his historic legal career in a deep Christian faith, absolute integrity, and an unyielding commitment to justice and human dignity. Similarly, historic scientific giants like Sir Isaac Newton and James Clerk Maxwell, who discovered the laws of electromagnetism, were deeply devoted Christian men whose paradigm-shifting work was driven by a desire to study God’s creation, proving that the highest levels of professional excellence belong to kingdom men. They did not separate their professional brilliance from their fear of the Lord; rather, their fear of the Lord was the very source of their professional brilliance.

Adam failed at the very moment his generation needed him most. His silence became the doorway through which sin entered the world. But thank God for the Last Adam, Jesus Christ, who restored what the first Adam destroyed (1 Corinthians 15:45).

Modern society reflects the same crisis. The United States Census Bureau reports that fatherlessness is the single greatest predictor of poverty and crime. Robert Rector’s research shows that children from fatherless homes are three times more likely to end up in prison by age 30. When Dr. Tony Evans visited a prison and asked inmates how many grew up without fathers, 90% raised their hands. This data proves that the absence of a father is not just a domestic inconvenience; it is a structural catastrophe for civil society.

Satan understands the strategic role of men, which is why culture is aggressively redefining, diminishing, and dismantling biblical manhood. Karl Marx openly sought to eliminate the biblical structure of male leadership in the home, believing society would be “freer” without it. Today, his ideology still shapes Western culture, “Marx is ruling from the grave,” as one historian quipped. The current attack on masculinity is not accidental; it is a calculated systemic strike to cut off the flow of godly generation lines at the root.

Yet Scripture remains clear: men carry divine responsibility in the home, the church, and the nation. When homes failed in Scripture, God confronted the men, Eli, not Mrs. Eli. When nations failed, God confronted the kings, Saul, Ahab, David. Even the canon of Scripture was entrusted primarily to men whom God divinely selected to steward His revelation.

This does not diminish the immeasurable value of women. Rather, it highlights the strategic accountability God places on men. A father’s actions are not only generational, they are trans-generational. Today’s world is shaped by competing ideologies, feminism, humanism, socialism, universalism, pragmatism, producing fathers who “set their children’s teeth on edge” because of the sour grapes they continue to eat (Ezekiel 18:2).

No nation can rise above the quality of its men. No marriage can be stronger than the quality of its husbands. No church can be healthier than the quality of its fathers.

We need kingdom men, men who are saved, sanctified, and Spirit-led. Men who carry excellence, wisdom, courage, and conviction. Men who leave values, not just valuables. Men who build altars, not just assets. Men who shape culture, not just consume it. Men who think generationally and act righteously.

Kingdom pastors shepherd not only their local congregations but the global Body of Christ. Kingdom politicians, scientists, and lawyers legislate, discover, and advocate with eternity in view. Kingdom husbands prioritize the spiritual, emotional, and physical health of their families.

Kingdom fathers raise sons and daughters who fear God, shatter strongholds, and transform society.

This is the kind of man heaven is searching for.

Father, in the name of Jesus, raise kingdom men for Your daughters as husbands, for our nations as leaders, and for Your church as shepherds. Happy Father’s Day.

Ayo Akerele is the senior pastor of Rhema Assembly and the founder of the Voice of the Watchmen Ministries in Ontario, Canada. He can be reached through [email protected]. You can connect with him on: YouTube: @VoiceoftheWatchmen, TikTok: @drayoakerele, Instagram: @drayoakerele, Facebook: @Ayo Akerele