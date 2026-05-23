In order to eradicate fraud in the country, the Governing Council of the Chartered Institute of Forensics and Certified Fraud Investigators of Nigeria (CIFCFIN) has admitted the Computer Professionals Registration Council of Nigeria (CPN) and the Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN) as institutional representatives of the council.

CIFCFIN’s Registrar/Chief Executive, Isa Salifu, who stated this in a statement on Friday, revealed that admitting CPN into the institute’s council will help address issues on cybercrimes and loss of billions of naira by individuals and organizations; quacks in the space and protection of national digital infrastructures as well as payment gateways by banks, fintechs, etc.

He said the admittance of COREN will provide solutions to engineering fraud and failures, including the use of poor quality materials, building collapses, and others.

According to him, the coming on board of CPN and COREN as integral part of the CIFCFIN policy making strata, reaffirms the institute’s commitment to advancing forensic science, fraud investigation, cyber security, and digital intelligence across Nigeria, through an inclusive and multi-sectoral governance framework.

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“As forensic applications continue to evolve within digital eco systems, cyber security, financial systems, legal processes, public governance, healthcare, engineering, and other specialized sectors, CIFCFIN remains committed to ensuring broad -based representation and expertise within its governance structure,” he informed.

He said the institute’s strategic actions also gives practical effect to Section 6 of CIFCFIN’s Establishment Act of 2022, which empowers the institute to establish Boards of Diplomats and other professional structures aimed at ensuring comprehensive coverage of forensic knowledge across all domain areas.

He maintained that CIFCFIN as the sole Forensics institute chartered by statute in Nigeria, has other institutional representatives, such as the Federal Ministry of Justice, Federal Ministry of Finance, Federal Ministry of Trade and Investments, Federal Ministry of Education, Federal Ministry of Interior, Federal Ministry of Health, the Police Service Commission and the Office of the Auditor General of the Federation.

He explained that the inclusion of representatives from key professional institutions aligns with the spirit and intent of the institute’s Act, by promoting inclusivity, professional integration and cross-sector collaboration in forensic development.