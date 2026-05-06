Fashions Finest Africa has announced the dates for its upcoming Epic Fashion Week 2026, formerly known as the Epic Show.

The founder and producer of the event, Sola “Mr Mahogany” Oyebade, announced during a virtual press conference attended by PREMIUM TIMES on Tuesday.

Mr Mahogany confirmed that 50 designers and key industry figures will headline this year’s edition, setting the stage for one of the most anticipated events on the fashion calendar.

He added that the event, scheduled to be held from 22 to 24 May at The Podium in Lekki, Lagos, will bring together buyers, media professionals, investors and fashion enthusiasts for an experience focused on discovery, collaboration and opportunity.

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He said: “So for this year’s edition, we put together an extraordinary lineup of experiences and opportunities. You should expect more than just beautiful collections on the runway; you will, of course, see some very creative stuff. We’ve got some amazing designs.

“What would I say the criteria were that were used in selecting the 50 designers that have been featured this year? We place a strong emphasis on the strength and clarity of design identity. On level of innovation and originality, business readiness, growth potential and ability to translate ideas to market-ready collections.”

Mr Mahogany said the new direction repositioned the week as more than just a showcase.

He described it as a structured ecosystem that supports emerging designers through visibility, industry access and long-term development opportunities, with a strong focus on sustainability and innovation in the creative sector.

He also announced that the event will offer free access, opening it up to a wider community of fashion enthusiasts and industry stakeholders.

Mr Mahogany added that the platform reflects his company’s broader vision and operates through a structured ecosystem.

He explained that this ecosystem includes EPIC Fashion Week as its showcase arm and D4DF (Design for the Future) as its sustainability and development-focused initiative.

Building

He added that the week was created to offer emerging designers more than just visibility.

He reiterated the company’s commitment to sustainable fashion, industry collaboration and the long-term growth of participating designers.

Mr Mahogany noted that this approach positions the week as more than a showcase, but as a platform for talent development and deeper industry engagement.

“Epic Fashion Week was created to give emerging designers more than visibility. It is about building a real ecosystem where talent can grow, be seen, and connect to opportunities that move them forward.

“African fashion has always had creativity; what we are doing is building the structure that helps it scale globally and be taken seriously at every level”, he said.

Expectations

He said attendees will experience runway presentations, curated designer exhibitions, networking sessions and industry-led conversations.

These activities, he said, are designed to connect emerging talent with buyers, investors and key stakeholders across the fashion ecosystem.

Mr Mahogany added that, as African fashion continues to evolve on the global stage, the week serves as a meeting point for creativity, commerce and conscious design.

He noted that it will help to shape the industry’s future through access, structure and sustainable growth.

“We’re not just celebrating fashion, but we’re also building an industry where designers are not only discovered but developed, funded and positioned for long-term success. We want to change the narrative within Nigeria.

“So Epic Fashion Week was created with a clear purpose to go beyond the traditional ideas of fashion weeks as just runway shows and instead build a platform that truly works for designers. I mean, that’s a platform that not only gives visibility, but creates real opportunities”, he added.