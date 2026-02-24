The organisers of Nigeria’s oldest and most prestigious pageant, Miss Nigeria, have announced the inaugural 2026 Beauty and Fashion Fair.

In a statement to PREMIUM TIMES on Tuesday, they noted that the fair forms part of their 2026 impact roadmap, which centres on three key pillars: leadership development, enterprise growth, and digital inclusion.

Backed by a distinguished lineup of headline sponsors, including Bvndle, Zenith Bank, and MTN Nigeria, the fair is set to take place from 22–23 March at the Grand Ballroom, Eko Hotel & Suites, Victoria Island.

The event will showcase Nigeria’s leading designers and emerging talent, as well as beauty innovators, celebrating style, culture, and entrepreneurship.

According to the organisers, the fair represents a bold strategic initiative to reposition the 67-year-old institution as a leadership incubator and catalyst for Nigeria’s creative economy.

They noted that it marks a transition from traditional pageantry to a structured platform for national development.

Fashion Fair

Furthermore, the organisers highlighted that, with the fair’s debut, the pageant is evolving beyond the stage to address the socio-economic aspirations of the modern Nigerian woman.

They emphasised that the fashion fair will serve as the primary platform for executing its roadmap, designed as a high-impact experiential hub connecting emerging entrepreneurs with investors, technology advocates, and global corporate partners.

The Chairman of the board of directors, Rita Dominic-Anosike, stated that Miss Nigeria has always stood as a symbol of excellence.

She added that in 2026, excellence must be intentional and measurable, with the roadmap ensuring that the pageant moves beyond mere celebration to focus on tangible transformation.

“Under our theme, ‘She Is Made Of More,’ we are equipping women with the tools to lead in the digital and creative sectors. The Beauty & Fashion Fair is the ignition point for this long-term systemic change”, she said.

Heritage

Also, Doris Ogah, the 45th Miss Nigeria, described winning the title as standing at the crossroads of heritage and innovation.

“This roadmap is a call to leadership. Through our digital inclusion projects and this Fair, we are proving that the Nigerian woman is indeed ‘Made of More’: more intelligence, more leadership, and more economic possibilities,” she said.

She also underscores the queen’s pivotal role as a national ambassador.

Activities

Additionally, the fashion fair will feature the Young Designer of the Year competition.

The contest aims to bridge the gap between seasoned industry professionals and emerging talent, offering a high-visibility platform for the next generation of fashion entrepreneurs.

Entries for the award are now open, reflecting the organisation’s commitment to merit-based opportunities.

Participation

Designers wishing to showcase their work can register.

Attendees can secure their place at the fair

The 2026 Roadmap also highlights a series of legacy initiatives, including enhancing the institution’s governance and reinforcing its heritage.

Further plans include targeted catalytic funding for women-led community projects and expanding the pageant’s influence as a cultural export in international capitals.

Founded and owned by Times LifeStyle Limited, the pageant celebrates the achievements of Nigerian women while providing a platform for leadership, social impact, and cultural diplomacy.