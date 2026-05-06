Afrobeats star, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has formally declared his involvement in the political campaign for the re-election of his uncle, Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke, ahead of the August poll in the state.

In a post on his X page on Wednesday, the singer announced that he had been inaugurated as part of the Imole Youth Mobilisation Campaign Council and had also picked up a membership card of the Accord Party in the state.

“Yesterday I officially inaugurated the IMOLE YOUTH MOBILIZATION campaign council and also collected my membership card for the ACCORD PARTY in OSUN STATE for the forthcoming gubernatorial election coming up in August,” he wrote.

Mr Adeleke expressed confidence in the chances of the incumbent governor, describing the administration as popular among residents and predicting an easy victory at the polls.

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“We look forward to a successful re election for Mr Governor … This current administration is one that the people of Osun love so much .. as it stands now all things being fair it will be a walk over In Jesus name,” he added.

Governor Adeleke welcomes Davido

Earlier on Tuesday, Governor Adeleke confirmed the singer’s return to active campaign roles, noting him as a key mobiliser with strong appeal among young voters.

“Today, I warmly welcome my nephew and global music icon, David Adeleke, back home and into our campaign,” the governor wrote on his X page.

He said Davido would serve as Chairman of the Imole Youth Campaign Council Committee for the 2026 campaign, and that his influence would help energise the youth base ahead of the election.

The governor also used the opportunity to highlight his administration’s record, saying it had implemented policies and programmes aimed at youth development across sectors in the past three years.

Ahead of August Polls

The August election in Osun is expected to test the popularity of Governor Adeleke, who was elected in 2022. His administration has continued to push the Imole continuity agenda, with a focus on welfare and development.

Davido was a prominent figure in the 2022 governorship campaign that brought his uncle to power.

His renewed involvement is an attempt by the campaign to consolidate youth support and leverage celebrity influence in the closely watched election.