Even as she is embroiled in a fake cancer result, the self-styled relationship expert, Blessing CEO, is no stranger to controversy.

In March, the social media personality sparked conversation online after revealing, in a series of ‘tearful’ Instagram videos, that she has been diagnosed with stage four breast cancer.

The announcement triggered widespread reactions, as she publicly appealed to Nigerians and well-wishers for financial support to undergo urgent surgery, chemotherapy, and other life-saving treatments.

Days later, cracks began to appear in her story as reports that the test result she posted as proof of her illness belongs to an Asaba-based make-up artist identified as Deborah Mbara.

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Ms Mbara’s solicitors claimed that Ms Blessing informed her that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer and requested that the make-up artist send her the results of the test she carried out.

Repeat offender

It is not the first time the influencer has taken someone else’s life’s work and passed it off as her own.

In 2019, the influencer falsely claimed to have built a seven-bedroom mansion for her 30th birthday, which later turned out to belong to a China-based businessman, Onye Eze.

Ms Blessing posted photos of the luxurious house situated in Enugu, claiming she built it from scratch.

Following her post, the building’s original owner exposed her fraud through videos, showing that she did not own the property.

Days later, videos surfaced of Blessing CEO in handcuffs, being forced to confess that she lied about the ownership.

“But this house doesn’t belong to me. It belongs to Onye Eze na Chinko. I recently came here to take a picture. I’m not the owner of the house. I’m not the owner of the compound,” she was heard saying in the video.

In a later interview on Rubbin Minds, Ms Blessing said she was actually building at the time but couldn’t meet her 30th birthday deadline. As a result, she decided to use the photographs of a building she had taken some months back.

Latest development

With Nigerians waiting to see how her latest stunt pans out, Ms Mbara has shared details of how Ms Blessing allegedly obtained her Canter test result and doctored it to suit her narrative.

In a video posted on her Instagram business page, the beautician said that she bonded with the influencer after she heard that she was battling breast cancer like herself.

She said that Ms Blessing then requested that she send her own diagnoses so she could compare them with what her doctor gave to her.

“I said, ‘Okay, no problem.’ That was how I gave her my results, because she said she wanted to compare them with what her doctor had given her.

“Only for me to see on social media that it was the result I gave her that she doctored and was flying all over to back up the nonsense, the defrauding, and the money people are raising for her,” she said.