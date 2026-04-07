Deborah Mbara, the creative director of Zazi Beauty Place, a Delta-based makeup company, has accused media personality and self-styled relationship coach Blessing “Blessing CEO” Okoro of falsifying her cancer medical report to mislead Nigerians.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that Blessing CEO claimed she was diagnosed with stage four breast cancer.

Amid rising public scrutiny over her handling of the diagnosis, a document claiming she had stage four cancer surfaced online and quickly went viral.

The document indicated the test was carried out at Xinus Medical Diagnostics in Enugu State and was signed by consultant pathologist O.A. Odigwe.

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However, in response to the viral report, Mrs Mbara, in a video posted on her Instagram business page on Tuesday, maintained that the medical result circulating on Blessing CEO’s page was hers.

She claimed that Blessing CEO doctored her medical report, an act she says has caused her immense personal distress.

False pretence

Explaining how the influencer gained access to her cancer results, the mother of four said: “I was even telling her that God saw me through this, see the scar, it has all gone. She said, ‘Okay, Zazi, can you just please help me send your own reports when you were diagnosed so I could compare them with what my doctor gave to me.’ I said, ‘Okay, no problem.’ That was how I gave her my results, because she said she wanted to compare them with what her doctor had given her.

“Only for me to see on social media on Friday that it was the result I gave her that she doctored and was flying all over to back up the nonsense, the defrauding, and the money people are raising for her. Can you even stand a doctor telling you that you have it? It is days of sleepless nights for you. If God is not on your side, if God does not come through for you.”

Remorseful

Furthermore, Mrs Mbara, a cancer survivor, revealed that after Blessing CEO’s actions came to light, she personally approached her to apologise to her and her family.

The makeup artist distanced herself from Blessing CEO, condemning her use of the platform to defraud innocent Nigerians.

She described her actions as “evil, wicked, and utterly demonic.”

“She was in Asaba on Monday with some people to see my husband, my friend’s husband and my friend. I wasn’t there because I was emotionally traumatised. She came to beg. My husband said, ‘You have to go online on social media to go and apologise to the public, to Nigeria and tell them how it happened, what happened and let them know the truth.’ I just finished my therapy on the 30th of January. I thought I was helping someone in need, not knowing that she had another agenda”, she said.

She recalled first meeting Blessing, the CEO, in 2025, while in Asaba for a directorial shoot, during which she happened to serve as her makeup artist.

Efforts

Mrs Mbara explained that, upon learning of Blessing CEO’s cancer diagnosis, she began praying earnestly for her and rebuking the spirit of the illness.

She also shared prayer resources with her and emphasised the importance of seeking medical attention.

Mrs Mbara noted, “She got on a call again with my friend. She was crying. We are trying to encourage her. We even had to put a doctor on the phone to let her know what was on the ground. That it’s not social media, it’s not a crying thing. It’s not even something you won’t cry. But in it all, you have to pull yourself together, because if you don’t, you will not know the next step or the right thing to do.

“That was what we were telling her. The doctor tried talking to her. ‘Okay, how did you go about it? Have you removed the lump? Have they done what they’re supposed to do?’ She said her doctor said it’s stage four. They did one thing. The doctor now said, ‘Well, I can’t see you. If these are truly the things you’ve gone for in your examination. I think your situation needs urgent attention.’ That was how the doctor exited the call.”

Medical association speaks

Meanwhile, the Delta State chapter of the Nigerian Medical Association, of which Mr Odigwe was a member, distanced itself from Blessing CEO’s cancer result.

In a statement, signed by its Chairman, Israel Adaigho and Secretary, Usamah Hannah, the association clarified that the hospital didn’t issue any cancer test results to the Blessing CEO.

The association also noted that the hospital wasn’t located in Enugu State, as stated in the document, but operates from Asaba in Delta State.

The statement read in part: “The proprietor of Xinus Medical Diagnostics, Or O.A. Odigwe who is also a member of the Nigeria Medical Association, Delta State Chapter has reached us and has offered the following information to clear the air on the true position of the result as follows: That Xinus Medical Diagnostics is located in Asaba, Delta State and did not at any time issue any report to Blessing Okoro.

“That Xinus Medical Diagnostics was actually contacted in May 2025 by a doctor from a private hospital in Asaba to do a confirmatory test on a possible case of breast cancer for his patient, Mbara Deborah. The test was done and the result issued to the referring doctor as a case of Breast Cancer on the 9th of May, 2025.”

Action

The association said it issued the clarification to address how an altered version of the report, now being circulated by the Blessing CEO, was being used.

It urged the public to take note of the correct position, stressing that the integrity of its members remained paramount and must not be taken for granted.

“That a copy of that result is the one being circulated online by the Law firm Allen Juris Law, with the name Mbara Deborah as the patient. The result online from the law firm is the original version issued to the patient through her hospital.

“We call on the authorities responsible for maintaining law and order to do the needful and save the unsuspecting members of the public from being taken undue advantage of.”

Backstory

This newspaper earlier reported that Blessing CEO denied having cancer, clarifying that she received N13 million in public donations, not N100 million.

She disclosed growing pressure from donors and critics. Many of whom had demanded refunds following the controversy surrounding her initial claims.

Addressing the situation, the influencer acknowledged that earlier reports about the stage of her illness might have been inaccurate, attributing the confusion to possible miscommunication.

The self-styled ‘therapist’ explained that she had only recently received her biopsy results and had not yet begun chemotherapy.

She added that she was still undergoing further medical evaluation and would return to her oncologist for a conclusive diagnosis.