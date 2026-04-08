The Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited has announced the commencement of exports of a new crude grade, the Cawthorne blend, to the Netherlands.

The development marks a significant step in ongoing efforts to boost Nigeria’s oil production, expand its range of export and revenue streams.

In a statement published on its website on Tuesday, the national oil company said the new crude, classified as light and sweet, has an API gravity of 36.4, making it comparable to Bonny Light and attractive in the international market for its high petrol and diesel yields.

“The Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited has commenced export of its new crude grade – Cawthorne, marking a significant milestone in the Company’s drive to increase Nigeria’s crude oil production and expand its portfolio of globally competitive export streams,” the statement said.

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In the statement, NNPC disclosed that the maiden cargo of the Cawthorne blend was loaded on Sunday and shipped to the Netherlands aboard the MT Eburones for delivery to the global market.

According to the company, about 950,000 barrels were exported through the Cawthorne Floating Storage and Offloading (FSO) vessel located offshore Bonny, Rivers State.

The FSO, linked to Oil Mining Lease (OML) 18, is expected to improve crude evacuation, enhance operational efficiency and strengthen Nigeria’s export reliability.

Strategy to unlock value

The company said the introduction of the new grade aligns with its broader strategy to unlock value from its assets, deepen competitiveness and support the federal government’s target of increasing crude oil production to three million barrels per day and gas output to 12 billion cubic feet per day by 2030.

NNPC noted that the launch of the Cawthorne blend follows recent additions such as Nembe and Utapate crude grades, reflecting a sustained effort to diversify Nigeria’s crude offerings in the global market.

“The launch of the Cawthorne grade builds on recent additions such as Nembe and Utapate, reflecting a sustained and structured approach by NNPC Ltd to optimise production, expand market offerings, and reinforce Nigeria’s position in the global crude oil market,” the statement said.

In his remarks, the Group Chief Executive Officer of NNPC Limited, Bashir Ojulari, attributed the milestone to ongoing sector reforms and collaboration among industry stakeholders, including the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) and partners in OML 18.

Mr Ojulari said the development underscores the company’s focus on partnerships, operational efficiency and innovation to drive growth and enhance energy security.

“This milestone reflects our transition from resource potential to resource monetisation, ensuring that every asset delivers measurable commercial outcomes,” he said.

He added that the successful export of the Cawthorne blend forms part of a broader strategy to strengthen Nigeria’s position as a reliable supplier in the global energy market.

NNPC reaffirmed its commitment to leveraging innovation, partnerships and operational discipline to maximise the value of Nigeria’s hydrocarbon resources and support long-term economic growth.