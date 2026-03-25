Actress and comedienne Damilola “Princess Comedian” Adekoya has criticised her colleague Biola Adebayo over her interview with convicted actor Olanrewaju “Baba Ijesha” Omiyinka

PREMIUM TIMES reported that during the interview on Adebayo’s “Talk To B” podcast, Baba Ijesha maintained his innocence and gave his version of events surrounding his arrest and conviction in a high-profile sexual assault case.

The interview quickly sparked outrage, with many netizens condemning Adebayo for offering a platform to a convicted offender. The backlash intensified, with some even calling for her arrest.

Amid the growing criticism, Adebayo removed the interview from her YouTube page and issued a public apology via Instagram on Tuesday. In the video, she stressed that she neither supported rape nor condoned paedophilia.

She explained that she had acted only in her capacity as an interviewer, adding that she had expected Baba Ijesha to apologise during the conversation, but he did not.

However, in response to the apology, Princess Comedian, whose foster daughter was the victim in the case, accused Adebayo of hypocrisy in a separate Instagram video posted Tuesday night.

She questioned how Adebayo, who has previously identified herself as a survivor of sexual assault, could give a convicted offender a platform to make statements that cast doubt on the victim’s family.

Princess Comedian went further, describing Adebayo’s actions as deeply insensitive and alleging that the interview had caused renewed pain for the victim’s family.

She said, “Tell me how someone is sexually assaulted. Tell me how what is stolen from them can be returned. You said you interviewed him and thought he wanted to apologise. Fine, but you interviewed him. You were there. You were talking and asking questions. In your interview, you didn’t say, ” Oh, I thought you wanted to apologise. Are you ready to apologise? No, but the interview finished because I’m sure he’s not the one who gave you the questions to ask.

“So you are saying you couldn’t have forced him to apologise, but you didn’t ask him, even though you said that’s what he wanted to do. But when the interview finished, Biola, you noticed that he didn’t apologise. You edited it, and you uploaded it. Biola, you are wicked and insensitive. I’m going to give you three good reasons, and you already know because I’ve just sent you a voice note. When you finish listening to that voice note, try to join this life.”

Intentional

Princess Comedian also alleged that Adebayo deliberately granted Baba Ijesha an interview, offering him a platform to make damaging claims.

She added that since the incident occurred six years ago, Adebayo had neither reached out nor sent a message to express sympathy or offer support.

“Somebody went to prison, came back, served his sentence, and you interviewed him. Let’s even say the claim that you are making is right, that you wanted him to apologise, and you thought he would apologise. He didn’t apologise, Biola. Nobody puts a gun to your head to upload the video. I may be quiet, but I know where my shoes are hurting me; don’t push me.

“Don’t think that I’m a fool. I’m not a fool. When I saw the interview, then, number two, Biola, he came to you. You said he said he wanted to go to Agidigbo, but he actually wanted to go here and there; however, he gave you the honour. Do you listen to yourself? That’s why I said you are insensitive”, said the actress.

Gains

Princess Comedian further clarified that Adebayo’s claim in her apology video, that she merely wanted Baba Ijesha to apologise, did not reflect the true situation.

She argued that Adebayo was motivated by personal gain, suggesting the interview was driven by the attention and opportunities she expected it to attract.

She noted, “You were thinking of the end game, how to draw traffic, how to make money, how to stir up controversy. Number four, Biola, you said, because he’s your senior colleague, was that not why he has been continuously raping children and women? Because of the association with my senior colleague, he is my friend, which is what makes sure that every time he does it to someone, they’ll make an excuse for him.

“Every time Baba Ijesha sexually assaults someone, either the parents will make an excuse, or his colleague will make an excuse, or his supporter will make an excuse. That’s the same thing that you did. So you are telling me that if your senior colleague said that, Biola, you would go and put your hand on fire? You’ll? No, you won’t.”

Backstory

On 15 November 2025, this newspaper reported that Baba Ijesha was released after serving three years of a 16-year prison sentence imposed by the Ikeja Special Offences Court in July 2022.

Oluwatoyin Taiwo delivered the judgement at the end of a rape trial that lasted over a year, following his arrest and arraignment in June 2021.

After his release, the Lagos State Government added his name to the sex offenders’ register.

Shortly afterwards, he released a music video titled “Eniwaye Dáràn”, in which he recounted the circumstances surrounding his imprisonment and shared his experiences while in custody.

He also alleged that actress and comedienne Princess Comedian played a role in orchestrating the events that led to his conviction.